5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (6/1)

FRIDAY

2018 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival (June 1–2)

Check’s Cafe

Free | Times vary

Take a trip to Germantown/Schnitzelburg for this blues festival hosted by the Kentuckiana Blues Society. Nearly 10 bands are playing over two days, including The Tyrone Cotton and Screamin’ John Project, Gough-Martin Blues Band and The Revelators. This year’s festival T-shirt features local blues musician Tyrone Cotton, and a portion of the proceeds are donated to Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food for underserved school kids. And if you want to explore more of this historic neighborhood, join the Spring Schnitzelburg History Walk at 10 a.m. in Emerson Park.

SATURDAY

TransPose: A Benefit for the Trans Health Fund

Purrswaytions

$15 | 8 p.m.-midnight

Laugh your ass off for a good cause at this comedy show benefitting the Trans Healthcare Fund for the Kentucky Health Justice Network. Performing comedians include Lisa Michaels, Katrina Coleman and Kate Sedgwick. There will also be games including “Pin the Tumor on the Tyrant,” and “Privilege Bingo” raffles, with prizes. As the promoters put it, “This carnival for trans healthcare is for everyone.”

Butchertown Art Fair (June 2–3)

800 and 900 blocks of East Washington Street

Free | Times vary

More than 60 artists and makers will be showing off their creations at this fair in the historic Butchertown neighborhood. Walk the tree-lined streets, take in the 19th-century homes, and find a piece of art or furniture for your home. There will also be live music and food trucks.

13th Annual Keg Liquor Fest of Ale

New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater

$40-$55 | 3-7 p.m.

Are you a fan of quality craft beer and wine or always wanted to see what the big deal is about craft beer? If so, the 13th Annual Keg Liquor Fest of Ale has what you need. The event features over 100 breweries, seven craft beer distributors, eight fine wine distributors and over 250 craft and import beers. The plan is to bring the craft beer lifestyle to more of Indiana. The event has partnered with Crusade for Children to help raise funds for the charity. —Taylor Moore

SUNDAY

The June Flea Off Market (June 1–3)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Free | Times vary

While the Flea Off Market is open from Friday to Sunday, we put this on Sunday because it’s simply the best way to spend a lazy Sunday. Nurse your hangover at one of the many food trucks. Spend what money you have left on your outfit for next weekend. And, depending on how well you’re doing, maybe even adopt a puppy!