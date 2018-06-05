5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (6/22)

FRIDAY

Friday Night Fights with the Louisville Polo Club

Oxmoor Farm

Free | 6 p.m.

Watch the incredible sport of polo — people riding horses at full gallop while swinging sticks at a ball only slightly bigger than your fist. The Louisville Polo Club’s Friday Night Fights offers a chance to watch a polo match in a tailgating atmosphere. Bring your pop-up tents, lawn chairs, vehicles, cooler and even the dog (as long as it is leashed). If you miss this Friday’s match, there will be one every Friday through Sept. 28.

See ‘American Animals’ at Speed Cinema

Speed Cinema

$9 nonmembers, $7 members | Times vary

In case you didn’t know, the Speed Art Museum has a movie theater, and it screens some pretty fantastic movies. Starting this weekend, catch “American Animals,” with “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters and “The Handmaid’s Tale” Ann Dowd. The movie tells the true story of a rare-book heist at Transylvania University, in Lexington, Kentucky in 2004. “American Animals” is being shown from June 22 to July 11.

SATURDAY

Second Annual Brian’s War Benefit Concert

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

$15 | 4 p.m.-4 a.m.

To memorialize Brian Karaglanis, raise funds and spread awareness about opioid addiction, over 25 bands will play at this concert. His friends will speak in between sets, and proceeds go to Brian’s War, a nonprofit for heroin recovery. Diamond Pub will also host pool and dart tournaments and a silent auction.

Advertisement

‘JAWS’

American Turners-Louisville

$12 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Want to watch 1975’s “Jaws” like you’ve never seen it before? High Dive is hosting an immersive, dive-in experience at American Turner’s outdoor pool. Come watch the classic summer blockbuster poolside with plenty of snacks and drinks for the whole family. Although the film is rated PG, it’s best to leave the kiddos at home. —Taylor Moore

SUNDAY

‘Y’all Better Quiet Down: Trans Advocacy, Justice & Safety’

Speed Art Museum

Free | 3-4 p.m.

The Speed Art Museum is currently exhibiting “Breaking the Mold: Investigating Gender.” As part of its programming, it is presenting “Dialogues on Gender.” The three talks will be led by the hosts of WFPL’s “Strange Fruit” podcast — Kaila Story, associate professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at UofL, and Jaison Gardner. The first presentation is “Y’all Better Quiet Down: Trans Advocacy, Justice & Safety.” The title is a statement LGBTQ activist Sylvia Rivera said at the Christopher Street Liberation Day Rally in New York City in 1973. It will feature Louisville Metro Human Relations Commissioner Dawn Wilson and DJ Victoria Syimone Taylor. July’s talk is “Living a Feminist Life Through Art, Education, & the Media,” with “It Do Take Nerve: Drag as a Subversive Tool of Resistance” in August. —Jo Anne Triplett