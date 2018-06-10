10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (7/2)

MONDAY

Anime Monday: Summer Fun!

Kaiju

Free | 7:30-11:30 p.m.

The Fourth of July is almost here, and what better way to celebrate it than with… anime? If you’re a patron of Kaiju, it totally makes sense. Join the Germantown bar for a night of anime featuring fun summer vibes and fireworks. The schedule is set for three episodes of “Barakamon” at 7:30 p.m., an intermission at 8:30 p.m., three episodes of “Oh! Edo Rocket” at 9 p.m. and a random screening of an anime show at 10 p.m. (as voted on by everyone in the bar).

TUESDAY

Defend the Sacred: Interdependence Celebration

Art Sanctuary

$5-$15 donation | 7 p.m.-midnight

Defend the Sacred is a concert benefiting the Texas Civil Rights Project and its work to reunite immigrant families that have been split apart. Performances by Bent Paw, Matthew Daher and DJ Alli.

Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival (July 3–4)

Peterson-Dumesnil House

Free | Times vary

This Fourth of July Celebration is two days, with plenty of entertainment in between. The celebration includes live music, a local food court, a juried art show, a cake contest (with cakes auctioned off afterward), a pet contest and pet photo booth and on the Fourth, a fireworks show. The festival takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday with fireworks at 10 p.m.

GameKnights

Mag Bar

Free | 7-11 p.m.

GameKnights, previously hosted at Kaiju bar, is being hosted this week at Mag Bar. Despite the change of venue, you can still expect plenty of tabletop gaming goodness with a choice selection of board games for you to play with friends, courtesy of Nerd Louisville and Book and Music Exchange – Highlands. You’re also welcome to bring your own tabletop game. And Tuesday nights at Mag Bar also feature Trivia with host Clay Baker, so feel free to do a little bit of both.

WEDNESDAY

Louisville Waterfront Fourth!

Waterfront Park

Free | 5-11 p.m.

The biggest Fourth of July celebration in town is taking place at Waterfront Park, with fireworks and performances by The Spinsters Union of Louisville, RMLLW2LLZ, Carly Johnson and The Pimps of Joytime. The music starts at 5 p.m., and fireworks go off at 10 p.m. There are also plenty of activities for both kids and adults, including a youth stage with Jecorey Arthur aka 1200, a “create your own instrument” activity with the National Jug Band Jubilee, a drum circle, and presentations by Waterfront Botanical Gardens and Louisville Metro police and fire departments.

Free Independence Day at Locust Grove

Locust Grove

Free | 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Experience Independence Day as it was in 1816 at Locust Groves Fourth of July celebration. There will be readings of the Declaration of Independence, re-enactors of General George Rogers Clark’s soldiers, a small summer-reading book sale and plenty of food and drink.

THURSDAY

Poorcastle Kick-Off with White Woolly, Omega Sphera and Bottom Sop

Kaiju

Free | 9 p.m.-midnight

For those of you who just can’t get enough of Poorcastle, start the festivities early with this kick-off party at Kaiju, with performances by Bottom Sop, Omega Sphera and White Woolly.

FRIDAY

Poorcastle Festival 2018 (July 6–8)

Apocalypse Brew Works

$5 day; $10 three-days | 1 p.m.

And after you get revved up at the kick-off party, head to Apocalypse Brew Works for Poorcastle proper. It’s three days of music with nearly 40 local musicians, including acts by RMLLW2LLZ, Bendigo Fletcher, GRLwood and Joann + The Dakota. Proceeds benefit WCHQ 100.9 FM, MERF Musicians’ Emergency Resource Foundation and AMPED. The venue is pet-friendly, so you’ll meet plenty of cute furballs as well.

The July Flea Off Market (July 6–8)

200 block of South Shelby Street

Free | Times vary

The Flea Off Market is back, but this time around, it’s taking place at its original location, South Shelby Street. But don’t fret, the market will still have all the live music, eclectic vendors and delicious food trucks you’ve come to expect. The market is open 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

‘Casablanca’ (1942)

Louisville Palace

$5 | Times vary

These days, it seems like every movie is a remake, created solely because it has name-brand recognition. That begs the question, why not just watch the original? The Louisville Palace is embracing this idea by showing classic Warner Bros. films throughout July. The series consists of over 10 classic films, starting with “Casablanca” on July 7. Other films being screened include “The Maltese Falcon” on July 7, “Citizen Kane” on July 20, “White Heat” on July 21, Rebel Without A Cause” on July 27 and “A Streetcar Named Desire” on July 28.