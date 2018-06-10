10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in June

Justin Townes Earle

Saturday, June 2

Headliners Music Hall

A folk singer-songwriter with an affection for Memphis soul and the country blues, Justin Townes Earle crafts evocative songs that are serious and breezy.



Shilpa Ray

Thursday, June 7

Zanzabar

A versatile musician who mixes jazz’s swagger, pop’s catchy sensibilities and punk’s impact, Shilpa Ray uses direct, ear-to-the-street poetry that recalls Lou Reed, telling the sort of everyday stories that dig deep into the human experience.



Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue

Thursday, June 7

Mercury Ballroom

A New Orleans jazz rolling machine, Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue take those electric performance that you’ll find in the Big Easy on the road. Sometimes they mix in hip-hop and pop, but they’re young prodigies and trailblazers in this storied and venerable genre.



John Prine

Friday, June 8

Louisville Palace

A living legend, and one of the most important American songwriters to ever exist, John Prine continues to build on his iconic, idiosyncratic stories, providing the same sort of roller coaster ride as the greatest novelists.



Alt-J

Friday, June 8

Iroquois Amphitheater

With dreamy, slacker indie-rock, Alt-J makes dense, precise music that’s part experimental and part lush pop, walking that line very well.



Of Montreal

Saturday, June 16

Headliners

A project that’s been around the indie scene for two decades, Of Montreal plays weirdo psychedelic pop that’s catchy.



Young Widows

Thursday, June 21

Zanzabar

A driving, stormy Louisville rock band that is celebrating a B-sides collection that spans a decade of their work, Young Widows are a local post-punk juggernaut that’s consistently made refreshing music.



Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

Friday, June 22

Zanzabar

The former frontman of Pavement, Stephen Malkmus is touring on a brand new record, Sparkle Hard, a clever, wide-ranging release that shows he has plenty left in the tank.



Bettye Lavette, Company of Thieves, Dr. Dundiff/Otis Junior

Wednesday, June 27

Waterfront Wednesday

The June installment of WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday, featuring soul icon Bettye Lavette, indie band Company of Thieves and the local duo of Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff.



Tyler Childers

Thursday, June 28

Gravely Brewing Co.

A benefit for Johnny Boone of Cornbread Mafia fame, quickly-rising Kentucky songwriter Tyler Childers will perform. Tickets are $50, but Childers’ upcoming two-night stand at Headliners in August is sold out.

