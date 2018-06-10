10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (6/4)

MONDAY

Indoor Farmer Market

Couvillion

Free | 4-7 p.m.

Hensley Homegrown, the main farmer for Couvillion, is trying something a little different with this farmers market. Kathy Hensley will be set up inside the restaurant to sell beef, pork, chicken, eggs, herbs and, as she put it, “maybe strawberries if I have them still.” The market will be open 4 to 7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month. For more on Couvillion, read LEO’s review here.

TUESDAY

Silas House with Joan Shelley and Daniel Martin Moore

Crescent Hill Baptist Church

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Celebrate the release of “Southernmost,” a new book by Kentucky author Silas House, at this party with live music by Joan Shelley and Daniel Martin Moore. To learn more about House’s new book read LEO’s “Q&A with Kentucky Author on New Book: ‘Southernmost.’”

Public Art & Monuments Advisory Committee Meeting

Louisville Free Public Library, Downtown

Free | 6-7:30 p.m

The city committee considering the fate of Louisville’s public art, including Confederate statues, is holding what may be its last public comment meeting before issuing its report. According to the Louisville Metro Government website, the panel will “consider the historical representation of our city’s existing public art and monuments and develop principles that aspire to make public spaces welcoming and reflective of our diverse community.” The website also encourages the public to participate in the meetings through written comments. Comments can be submitted through an online form here.

WEDNESDAY

Charlotte Dupuy: Suing for Freedom

Locust Grove

$6 | 1:15-3 p.m.

This edition of Locust Grove’s Afternoon Lecture Series showcases the story of Charlotte Dupuy. Dupuy was enslaved by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Clay. During Clay’s time as secretary of state, Dupuy sued for the freedom of her and her children. The lecture will be presented by Elizabeth Lawson. Dessert and coffee are served at 1 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Nicolas Cage Trivia

Old Louisville Brewery

$1 | 7-10 p.m.

The theme of this trivia night is the man, the legend, Nicolas Cage. Test your knowledge of Cage films, quotes and memes. The brewery asks that teams be limited to five people. Arrive early to reserve seating. It’s $1 to play, and outside food is allowed. First place wins the entry fee pot, second place wins two howlers (a half growler) and howler fills, and third place wins one howler and howler fill.

Advertisement

Connecting Things Louisville: June 2018

PLAY Louisville

Free (RSVP encouraged) | 6:30-8 p.m.

Connecting Things Louisville is billed as “an event series that promotes the ideas, collaborations and knowledge that make us creatives and doers great.” In honor of Pride month, this edition will feature a panel discussing the theme of “fostering inclusion.” The panel is moderated by Chris Hartman (executive director of Fairness Campaign) and includes panelists Kasen Meek (transman and advocate), Micah McGowan (Play Louisville co-owner and operator), April Boyd (co-owner and general manager of SnoWhat and Fair Event Vendors Alliance board member) and Dr. Kaila Story and Jaison Gardner (hosts of WFPL’s Strange Fruit, a weekly podcast of musings on politics, pop culture and black gay life).

Green Scene Louisville

Drinkswell Service Co.

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Green Scene is a networking event for anyone interested in being involved in Louisville’s renewable energy scene. The guest speaker for this event is Wallace McMullen, chair of Solar Over Louisville, which is an initiative by the Kentucky Solar Energy Society to encourage the growth of solar energy in Louisville. In case that wasn’t enough talk about renewable energy, there is also a free screening of “EVolve KY,” at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church on Friday, June 8. For more on EVolve KY and local alternative energy efforts, read LEO’s “Electric car city — not just for enviro-nerds anymore.”

THURSDAY

See a show!

Kaiju | Goodwood Brewing Co.

Free | Times vary

Head to Kaiju this Thursday at 9 p.m. for a rock show featuring performances by Zach Rowden, Tim Barnes Duo and Bent Paw. Or, if you’re more into country music, swing by Goodwood Brewing Co. for it’s Honky Tonk Thursday with live music provided by The Riflemen at 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Family Film Night On The Belvedere: ‘Black Panther’

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Free | 8-11 p.m.

See “Black Panther”… again… at this outdoor screening on The Belvedere. This is a family-friendly event presented by the Louisville Film Society and The Kentucky Center. The movie beings at 8:45 p.m. and, in case of rain, the film will be shown inside The Kentucky Center.

‘A Family Affair – 10 Artists from the Surface Noise Family’ (June 8–30)

Surface Noise

Free | 6-9 p.m.

The record store Surface Noise is opening its first-ever art show in its newly renovated gallery space. “A Family Affair: An Exhibition by 10 Artists from the Surface Noise Family,” will run from June 8-30, and features the work of local and regional artists, including Barbara Crawford, Raymond Graf, Catherine Irwin, C.M. Laster, Harold Maier, Joel McDonald, Carrie Neumayer, David Pajo, Richard “Mooch” Peyton and Letitia Quesenberry.