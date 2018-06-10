10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (6/25)

MONDAY

What’s up with Opioids? And other Addiction Related Concerns

Louisville Urban League

RSVP at lul.org | 6-7:30 p.m.

Here’s a chance to learn what the city is doing to address this crisis, and what you can do to help. Join The Louisville Urban League for this town hall discussion with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness about its Addiction Plan and the “ What’s Up With Opioids? E-Toolkit.”

TUESDAY

Phenomenal Women for STE(A)M

Goodwood Brewing Co.

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Help phenomenal women musicians team up with phenomenal women in STEAM leadership roles to create music for a cause. STE(A)M stands for science, engineering, technology, (arts) and math, and musician Sarah Breit wants to make a compilation of singles by women musicians that will raise money for STEAM pathways in Louisville. To hear more about the project and network with the people involved, head to Goodwood Brewing Co. from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with live music by Sarah Breit and The Boxwine Prophets starting at 7:30 p.m.

Families Belong Together Evening of Action

ACLU Kentucky

Free | 4-7 p.m.

As the ACLU Kentucky put it on its event page, “The Trump-Pence administration’s so-called ‘fix’ to cruelly separating families at the border is no fix at all. It calls for warehousing children and their parents in prisons. It also includes no plan or direction for how thousands of children that were separated from their families will be reunited.” That’s why the group is hosting a phone banking and letter writing evening under the theme #FamiliesBelongTogether. If you can’t make it to the event, check the event page for instructions on how to take action from home.

Fit Tuesdays

KFC Yum! Center

Free | 5:45 p.m.

Tired of doing the same, old workouts? Spice up your routine with these Fit Tuesdays. The KFC Yum! Center and YMCA of Greater Louisville are partnering to host a free exercise class every Tuesday through August 7. Classes include PiYo, Zumba, dance and more.

Adult Mental Health First Aid Course

Centerstone Kentucky

Free | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

This 8-hour Mental Health First Aid Course is for veterans, military families and anyone concerned in the community. The course will cover the signs and symptoms of different mental health challenges, how they can affect someone’s daily life, and what you can do to help when you know someone dealing with these challenges. Registration is required, contact Sarah Jemison at sarah.jemison@centerstone.org or (502) 589-8915 x1284 to register.

WEDNESDAY

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Big Four Lawn

Free | 6 p.m.

This WFPK Waterfront Wednesday features performances by Bettye Lavette, The Ruen Brothers and Otis Junior & Dr. Dundiff. And for the kids, there is the 90.5 WUOL. Classical Corner with popup activities led by Louisville Public Media’s Music Education Manager, Jecorey Arthur, aka 1200. And after the show, head to TAJ Louisville for an after party with drink specials that include a $1 off drafts, $3 fireball shots and a PBR and a shot of Old Forester for $5

Nerd Nite Louisville June 2018

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Nerd Nite describes itself as “TED Talks, but with more beer.” Presentations for this geek-centric-gathering include “Change the Way You Think, Change the World: Turning a Negative into a Positive” by Erin O’Neil, a community activist, journalist and a small business owner; “The Psychology of Investing: How Our Emotions Work Against Our Best Interests” by Jordan Clemons, who has a degree in psychology and “just so happens to know a lot about the financial world”; and “Diving Deeper: ADMAT‘s Maritime Archaeology of The Caribbean” by Stephen Abell, an expedition member and media producer for The Anglo-Danish Maritime Archaeology Team.

THURSDAY

Green Convene: Lower Frankfort Avenue Initiative

Butchertown Social

Free | 6-8:30 p.m.

Join the Louisville Sustainability Council for its Green Convene, an initiative that aims to “shine a light on the importance of transforming this area by developing continuous sidewalks, restoring a segment of Beargrass Creek, and ensuring Louisville move the impound lot so that the area can be a thriving connector from Upper Frankfort to the river,” according to the Facebook event page. The event begins with a Paddle Tour of Beargrass Creek, which is sold out, but everyone can still join in the community conversation at The Butchertown Social from 6-7:30 p.m., and the hour-long walking tour of the area which follows the talks.

Thursday’s Live Music Shows

Various locations, prices and times vary

Looking for a show? Thursday has a ton of them. Rock bands Sweet Country Meat Boys and Wax Astro are playing a free show at Kaiju starting at 9 p.m. Hardcore bands Pizza Life Crew, Zerg Rush and Dull are playing a free show at Mag Bar starting at 9 p.m. Barbarella, the bar is having its Thursday Karaoke night, hosted by Howell Dawdy. And at Jimmy Can’t Dance, the jazz band, Charlie Ballantine Quartet, is playing a free show starting at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

DOMDI with Kogan Dumb

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 7 p.m.

Against The Grain is hosting the second installment of its Local Lineup 2018 series. This time around, it’s showcasing local hip-hop artists DOMDI and Kogan Dumb. And there is a happy hour starting at 7 p.m. with music by DJ Sam Sneed.