10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (6/18)

MONDAY

We Create Pop-Up

Muhammad Ali Center

Donations accepted | 5-7 p.m.

Kentucky Refugee Ministries is hosting a week-long festival that is the culmination of an arts program called “We Create: Artists and Refugees Celebrate Making Louisville Home.” The festival consists of multiple pop-up art shows, all featuring refugee stories through the lens of local artists of different disciplines. Monday’s pop-up features the work of over 20 artists, including Ashley Thursby, Deb Ogburn, Joe Welsh, Oscar Vazquez Martinez, Scz, Yunier Ramirez Cedeno, Mohammad Taloub, Ismail Alawadi and Yared Sound.

June Science Cafe – Dr. Robert Korn ‘It’s Hard to Be a Skeptic’

Impellizzeri’s Pizza

Donations accepted | 6:30 p.m.

At this Science Cafe event, you can grub on pizza and listen to Dr. Robert Korn speak about why “It’s Hard to Be a Good Skeptic.” The talk covers the challenges of being a skeptic in the disinformation age and, as the event promotion puts it, why “a ‘pure’ skeptic would go mad in this culture, as all information is biased to some extent.” Dr. Korn has his doctorate from Indiana University in genetics and a postdoc from MIT in molecular biology. There are no tickets, but RSVPs are encouraged, as well as are donations.

TUESDAY

Your Uncle’s Girlfriend – Laura Sanders and Kate Mason

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

Kaiju is known for many things, but did you also know it’s a comedy venue? This Tuesday, catch a comedy show with two New Orlean’s comics, Laura Sanders and Kate Mason. LEO contributor and comedian Kate Sedgwick says the duo have “goofy, hilarious, feminist takes on romantic and familial relationships and their places in the world.” For more on their act, read LEO’s Q&A, for which LEO comedy writer Brent Owen interviewed them by the phone as they sat in a Taco Bell drive-thru.

WEDNESDAY

Solstice Fest

Apocalypse Brew Works

$5 | 4-10 p.m.

Solstice Fest is all about doing outdoor yoga with friends and enjoying local food and beverages. 502 Power Yoga is offering a sampling of 20-minute yoga sessions, and you can take one, all or none. Mats are provided, and everyone is welcome, including kids and dogs (but no cats).

‘Rick and Morty’ Trivia Nights (June 20–21)

HopCat | Diorio’s Pizza on Baxter

Prices and times vary

Put all those hours you’ve spent binging on “Rick and Morty” to good use at these trivia nights. On Wednesday, Diorio’s Pizza & Pub on Baxter Avenue is hosting a “Rick and Morty” trivia night with Last Call Trivia. This trivia night is free and starts at 8 p.m. Then on Thursday, HopCat is hosting a “Rick and Morty” trivia night with Geeks Who Drink. This trivia night costs $5 per person, you must register in advance, and the festivities start at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Fete De La Musique Louisville Solstice and Music

Downtown’s Central Business District

Free | 5 a.m.-midnight

This is an all-day musical celebration of the summer solstice in the French tradition of Fête de la Musique. Musicians of all genres and skills are welcome to join and play in this public space, with several event stages and busking areas. So take a minute to come out a enjoy the sounds. This event was originally set to take place at the steps of The Kentucky Center, but due to the recent fire, the event will now take place at various locations around Louisville’s downtown area near the Center.

Twilight Thursdays

Churchill Downs

$3 | 5 p.m.

Win big bucks (if you’re lucky and skilled) during this nighttime thoroughbred racing event at the track. Drink $1 beers from 5-8 p.m., enjoy live music by Bendigo Fletcher, play lawn games that include snookball and corn hole and chow on food from Mark’s Feed Store, Red Top Gourmet Hot Dogs, 502 Cafe and Steel City Pops.

FRIDAY

Derby City Roller Girls: 2018 Season Closer

Champs Rollerdome

$8 online ($10 at the door) | 8-10 p.m.

Watch as the Derby City Roller Girls play their final bout of the season, against themselves! The team is splitting up for this bout, for a final, friendly game to celebrate the end of another successful season. Join in on the fun, and hang around for the TBA after-party. Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To read more about the Derby City Roller Girls, read LEO’s feature story on them here.

Friday Night Fights with the Louisville Polo Club (through Sept. 28)

Oxmoor Farm

Free | 6 p.m.

Watch the incredible sport of polo, where people ride horses around while swinging sticks at a ball only slightly bigger than your fist, at The Louisville Polo Club’s Friday Night Fights. These are casual events where anyone can come out and watch a polo match in a tailgating atmosphere. Bring your pop-up tents, lawn chairs, vehicles, cooler and even the dog (as long as they’re leashed).

Friday At Floyds

Beckley Creek Park

Free | 5-9 p.m.

If you love nature, spend this Friday at Beckley Creek Park. There is going to be live bluegrass music, food trucks, craft beer and wine. The folks from Raptor Rehab are bringing a few birds to visit, and Second Chance Wildlife is bringing a special animal friend to visit (fingers crossed it’s Major the Groundhog!). And as long as they’re leashed, you can bring your four-legged friends as well.