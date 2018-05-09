Record Review: Young Widows – ‘Decayed: Ten Years of Cities, Wounds, Lightness and Pain’

Like any collection of B-sides, Decayed serves as a retrospective for Young Widows, dating back to some of the band’s earliest work. Sequenced chronologically backwards, you start to hear the history of the band unfold as you descend into the album, from the taut compositions that make up their latest material, to the unhinged wildness of their earliest work. It’s difficult to not listen to this as a puzzle, attempting to decipher the logic behind what allows a track to make the original cuts. It can be a bit of a distraction away from just enjoying each song, but that particular exercise is necessary to be fully immersed into the record, which ranges from hard bangers like “Prey for the Beast” to tense meditations like “Rose Window.”

<a href="http://youngwidows.bandcamp.com/album/decayed-ten-years-of-cities-wounds-lightness-and-pain">DECAYED: Ten Years of Cities, Wounds, Lightness, and Pain by Young Widows</a>