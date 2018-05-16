Three concerts to catch this week

Sidewalk Chalk
Friday, May 18
Jimmy Can’t Dance
A fusion band that combines jazz, hip-hop and soul for a mash-up that bobs and weaves around those genres, Sidewalk Chalk has an incredible amount of versatility and moving parts. And they splice it all together seamlessly.
Melvins
Sunday, May 20
Headliners Music Hall
As grunge godfathers and evolving shapeshifters, The Melvins have carved a long and winding road, hitting Pacific Northwest indie royalty early on, and establishing well-crafted and never-boring longevity after. Led by the one-of-a-kind King Buzzo, the trio delivers sludgy, snarling nods to classic rock and metal’s beginnings, twisting that into punk-driven mania.
Priests
Tuesday, May 22
Zanzabar
With angry and defiant new-age post-punk, Washington D.C.’s Priests hits hard, led by smart, poignant lyrics and ominous, grinding guitars. They’ve been around for a bit longer than the current cartoon administration has been working to fuck things up, but they seem like a perfect soundtrack for modern times.
