Three concerts to catch this week

Sidewalk Chalk

Friday, May 18

Jimmy Can’t Dance

A fusion band that combines jazz, hip-hop and soul for a mash-up that bobs and weaves around those genres, Sidewalk Chalk has an incredible amount of versatility and moving parts. And they splice it all together seamlessly.



Melvins

Sunday, May 20

Headliners Music Hall

As grunge godfathers and evolving shapeshifters, The Melvins have carved a long and winding road, hitting Pacific Northwest indie royalty early on, and establishing well-crafted and never-boring longevity after. Led by the one-of-a-kind King Buzzo, the trio delivers sludgy, snarling nods to classic rock and metal’s beginnings, twisting that into punk-driven mania.



Priests

Tuesday, May 22

Zanzabar

With angry and defiant new-age post-punk, Washington D.C.’s Priests hits hard, led by smart, poignant lyrics and ominous, grinding guitars. They’ve been around for a bit longer than the current cartoon administration has been working to fuck things up, but they seem like a perfect soundtrack for modern times.

