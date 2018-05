Three concerts you should catch this week

Ben Sollee

Zanzabar | Thursday, May 10

A Kentucky-born cellist who mixes classical styles with early-’00s indie, Ben Sollee’s style is both rustic and evolved, and his music is powerful and infectious. Sollee is nothing short of brilliant and unique in his approach.

Kentucky Native Live Sampler by Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native

Harpy

Kaiju | Saturday, May 12

A lo-fi, visceral, art-punk project from Yoko Molotov, harpy is experimental and stormy, but extremely captivating, sharp and unique in its chaos. There’s definitely a manic madness to it, but it’s underlined by a level of control that sprints toward the edge, stopping at the last possible second. Molotov has the ability to make strange, uncomfortable sounds become addicting and punchy.

Wrong Songs by Harpy

Tune-Yards

Headliners Music Hall

Tuesday, May 15

With swirling music that borrows from styles from around the globe, Tune-Yards patches together a myriad of sounds and ideas to form a smart dive into pop’s deep end. Part dance club swagger, part stream-of-conscious poetics, Tune-Yards is versatile and balanced. One of the many reasons it’s important not to pigeonhole pop.