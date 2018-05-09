Three concerts you should catch this week

Ben Sollee
Zanzabar | Thursday, May 10
A Kentucky-born cellist who mixes classical styles with early-’00s indie, Ben Sollee’s style is both rustic and evolved, and his music is powerful and infectious. Sollee is nothing short of brilliant and unique in his approach.
Harpy
Kaiju | Saturday, May 12
A lo-fi, visceral, art-punk project from Yoko Molotov, harpy is experimental and stormy, but extremely captivating, sharp and unique in its chaos. There’s definitely a manic madness to it, but it’s underlined by a level of control that sprints toward the edge, stopping at the last possible second. Molotov has the ability to make strange, uncomfortable sounds become addicting and punchy.
Tune-Yards
Headliners Music Hall
Tuesday, May 15
With swirling music that borrows from styles from around the globe, Tune-Yards patches together a myriad of sounds and ideas to form a smart dive into pop’s deep end. Part dance club swagger, part stream-of-conscious poetics, Tune-Yards is versatile and balanced. One of the many reasons it’s important not to pigeonhole pop.
