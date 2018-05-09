Three concerts you should catch this week

Ben Sollee

Zanzabar | Thursday, May 10

A Kentucky-born cellist who mixes classical styles with early-’00s indie, Ben Sollee’s style is both rustic and evolved, and his music is powerful and infectious. Sollee is nothing short of brilliant and unique in his approach.

<a href="http://bensollee.bandcamp.com/album/kentucky-native-live-sampler">Kentucky Native Live Sampler by Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native</a>

Harpy

Kaiju | Saturday, May 12

A lo-fi, visceral, art-punk project from Yoko Molotov, harpy is experimental and stormy, but extremely captivating, sharp and unique in its chaos. There’s definitely a manic madness to it, but it’s underlined by a level of control that sprints toward the edge, stopping at the last possible second. Molotov has the ability to make strange, uncomfortable sounds become addicting and punchy.

Advertisement

<a href="http://harpylouisville.bandcamp.com/album/wrong-songs">Wrong Songs by Harpy</a>

Tune-Yards

Headliners Music Hall

Tuesday, May 15

With swirling music that borrows from styles from around the globe, Tune-Yards patches together a myriad of sounds and ideas to form a smart dive into pop’s deep end. Part dance club swagger, part stream-of-conscious poetics, Tune-Yards is versatile and balanced. One of the many reasons it’s important not to pigeonhole pop.