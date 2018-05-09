Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Mitch’s karma ran over his dogma | Thorn , Thorn , Absurd

Don Blankenship, who ran for U.S. Senate in West Virginia’s May 8 primary, gets a thorn for his TV ad attacking U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell for his “China family,” and other bullshit and lies. Blankenship is the coal baron who went to prison after 29 miner deaths. While it would be easy to feel sorry for Mitch, we give him a thorn for using the same sleazy techniques to get elected over the years. And we issue an absurd because we agree with Donald Trump on something — Blankenship is a crap candidate.

Bevin’s a legal genius! | Thorn

No longer satisfied to play governor, Matt Bevin issued a legal opinion on WHAS Radio last week: A state takeover of schools would ultimately prevail legally, but not in trial court because “many of the lower level judges in this state are not competent judges, and they do things based on personal decisions and not what the law itself says,” Courier Journal reported. No wonder he was booed at the Pegasus Parade.

Making lemons out of opioids | Absurd

Kentucky’s opioid-driven deaths have overwhelmed coroners, so UofL and UK doctors will help with autopsies. A UofL press release spun it as a positive: “The move is expected to boost salaries for doctors, helping improve recruitment and retention, and it will help the cabinet avoid charging counties a fee for autopsies.”

Please sir, we want some more | Rose

A rose goes to CJ for breaking a long editorial drought with two decrying a possible state takeover of schools. They should have been written months ago, though, when Bevin began attacking teachers, unions and schools. We urge Editor Joel Christopher to use the editorial page to continue to provide leadership.

‘ … it was the age of foolishness … ’ | Absurd

Here’s the lede on a local news blog’s story last week about the Great Steamboat Race: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” What the dickens?!

4:20 express | Rose

Frontier Airlines is starting nonstop flights to Denver. Flight attendants will hand out Doritos.