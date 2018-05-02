Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Carpetbagger go home | Rose

Mayor Greg Fischer gets a rose for clearly stating his opposition to a state takeover of Jefferson County Public Schools, which appears is being pushed by carpetbagger, we mean Gov. Matt “I’m Not Sorry” Bevin. In a short video, the mayor said he told the governor’s henchman, er.. interim state Education Commissioner, about his “strong support for our teachers and principals, Dr. Marty Pollio and local control of our schools.” Funny how Republicans preach local control, until it is something they want to control.

It smells like assessment | Thorn

Sure, Bevin’s mansion and 10 acres have been newly valued at $2.9 million, some $1.3 million higher than what a company owned by Bevin paid for it a year or so ago, Courier Journal reported. Sure, the person who sold it to Bevin also had donated to Bevin, who appointed him to a state pension board. Most fascinating is that the chief of staff for the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator, a Democrat, is running for that office against the Republican whom Bevin had hired to fight the first assessment. The chief of staff told CJ that an independent appraiser made the new assessment to avoid questions of political motivations. Hmm.

Speaking of a horse’s ass | Thorn

Disgraced UofL men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino co-owns Coach Rocks, a horse in the Kentucky Oaks. CJ reported that after the horse earned that berth, Pitino said he would attend Oaks if UofL trustees Chairman J. David Grissom and “Papa” John Schnatter resigned from the board. The story says he is not coming to Oaks. Good.

B-minus list | Absurd

“Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala announces breathtaking 2018 Kentucky Derby celebrity list.” That was the headline in Courier Journal, which remained true to its habit of pimping all things lifestyle, no matter how noxious or superficial. Kid Rock. Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella. Richie Sambora. Bobby Brown… Like Twain said: Kentucky is 20 years behind the times.

Typo the iceberg | Absurd

Speaking of low-performing schools, we have to ask the signature Louisville question: Where did this sign maker for a local hotel go to high school? And will Bevin use this as another indictment of JCPS as an “unmitigated disaster”?