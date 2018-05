With smooth R&B, Rob Lee’s debut record is packed with lean, catchy hooks and direct, contemplative lyrics. Confessional club music that’s smart and danceable, Art of Flight shimmers with inviting production, while an affable swagger drives the vocals from Rob and his friends, with guest spots from venerable local rappers like Jordan Jetson, Kori Black and RmLLw2llz. Art of Flight is versatile and ambitious, an exciting record all the way through, without ever going over the top.

