…our readers know best

…You’ve heard from us about where we like to go Derby week, but here is a taste of what our readers said in LEO Weekly’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Dining
Best BBQ
1. Feast BBQ
2. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
3. Mark’s Feed Store
Best Breakfast
1. Wild Eggs
2. Highland Morning
3. North End Cafe
Best Boozy Brunch
1. Le Moo
2. Louvino
3. Wild Eggs
Best Chef
1. Edward Lee – Milkwood & 610 Magnolia
2. Anthony Lamas – Seviche
3. Paul Skulas – Portage House
Best Chinese Restaurant
1. August Moon Chinese bistro
2. Joy Luck
3. Oriental House
Best Coffee
1. Heine Brothers’ Coffee
2. Quills Coffee
3. Sunergos coffee
Best Cuban Restaurant
1. Havana Rumba
2. Mojitos Tapas Restaurant
3. Habana Blues
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
1. Morris’ Deli
2. Stevens & Stevens deli
3. Frank’s Meat & Produce
Best Ethiopian Restaurant
1. Queen of Sheba
2. Abyssinia
3. Addis Grill
Best Fine Dining
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
3. Volare
Best Fried Chicken
1. Royals
2. Joella’s
3. The Eagle
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
1. The Comfy Cow
2. Graeter’s Ice Cream
3. Louisville Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
1. Kashmir
2. Shalimar
3. Dakshin South Indian Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Volare Ristorante
2. Come Back Inn
3. Mercado Italiano
Best Kids’ Restaurant
1. SuperChefs
2. RecBar
3. Carrabba’s italian grill
Best Korean Restaurant
1. Charim
2. Sarang Korean Well-Being
3. Lee’s
Best Late-Night Bite
1. White Castle
2. Burger Boy Diner
3. The Back Door
Best Latin Restaurant
1. Seviche
2. Havana Rumba
3. The Mayan Cafe
Best Lunch Bargain
1. Butchertown Pizza Hall
2. Check’s Cafe
3. Frank’s Meats and Produce
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Mundo
2. El Nopal
3. El Taco Luchador
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. The Grape Leaf
2. Safier
3. Shiraz
Best New Restaurant
1. Portage House
2. Morels Cafe
3. Fork & Barrel
Best Outdoor Dining
1. Captain’s Quarters
2. The Eagle Food & Beer Hall
3. Decca
Best Pizza
1. The Post
2. Wick’s Pizza
3. Butchertown Pizza hall
Best Salad
1. Green District
2. Panera Bread
3. Texas Roadhouse
Best Steakhouse
1. Jeff Ruby’s steakhouse
2. Pat’s Steak house
3. Le Moo
Best Sushi
1. Sapporo
2. Dragon King’s Daughter
3. Oishii Sushi
Best Taco
1. El Taco Luchador
2. Migo
3. Citizen 7
Best Thai Restaurant
1. Simply Thai
2. Time 4 Thai
3. Thai Cafe
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
1. Heart & Soy/roots
2. Morels Cafe
3. Half-Peach Bakery & Cafe
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. NamNam Cafe
3. Annie’s Cafe
Best Wings
1. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
2. The Back Door
3. Roosters
Drinks
Best Beer List
1. HopCat
2. Holy Grale
3. Sergio’s world beers
Best Bourbon List
1. Commonwealth Tap
2. the Silver Dollar
3. Bourbons Bistro
Best Local Brewery
1. Against The Grain Brewery
2. Monnik Beer Co.
3. Mile Wide beer Co.
Best Cocktail
1. Meta
2. Red Herring
3. Commonwealth Tap
Best Dive Bar
1. the Back Door
2. Magnolia Bar
3. NachBar
Best Wine List
1. Louvino
2. Commonwealth Tap
3. La Chasse
Best Margarita
1. El Mundo
2. Citizen 7
3. Galaxie
Nightlife
Best Gay Club
1. Play Louisville
2. Nowhere/Somewhere Bar
3. Big Bar
Best Place to Dance
1. Play Louisville
2. Nowhere Bar
3. Zanzabar
Best Place to Shoot Pool
1. Diamond Pub and billiards
2. The Back Door
3. The Barret Bar
Best Strip Club
1. PT’s Showclub Louisville
2. Trixie’s Entertainment Complex
3. The Godfather Nightclub
misc.
Best Jukebox
1. Magnolia Bar
2. Nachbar
3. The Pearl of germantown
Best Karaoke Bar
1. Akiko’s Karaoke club
2. T. Eddie’s Bar & Grill
3. The Bard’s Town
Best Live Music Venue
1. Headliners Music Hall
2. Mercury Ballroom
3. Zanzabar
