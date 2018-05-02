…our readers know best

…You’ve heard from us about where we like to go Derby week, but here is a taste of what our readers said in LEO Weekly’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Dining

Best BBQ

1. Feast BBQ

2. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

3. Mark’s Feed Store

Best Breakfast

1. Wild Eggs

2. Highland Morning

3. North End Cafe

Best Boozy Brunch

1. Le Moo

2. Louvino

3. Wild Eggs

Best Chef

1. Edward Lee – Milkwood & 610 Magnolia

2. Anthony Lamas – Seviche

3. Paul Skulas – Portage House

Best Chinese Restaurant

1. August Moon Chinese bistro

2. Joy Luck

3. Oriental House

Best Coffee

1. Heine Brothers’ Coffee

2. Quills Coffee

3. Sunergos coffee

Best Cuban Restaurant

1. Havana Rumba

2. Mojitos Tapas Restaurant

3. Habana Blues

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

1. Morris’ Deli

2. Stevens & Stevens deli

3. Frank’s Meat & Produce

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

1. Queen of Sheba

2. Abyssinia

3. Addis Grill

Best Fine Dining

1. Jack Fry’s

2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

3. Volare

Best Fried Chicken

1. Royals

2. Joella’s

3. The Eagle

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

1. The Comfy Cow

2. Graeter’s Ice Cream

3. Louisville Cream

Best Indian Restaurant

1. Kashmir

2. Shalimar

3. Dakshin South Indian Restaurant

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Volare Ristorante

2. Come Back Inn

3. Mercado Italiano

Best Kids’ Restaurant

1. SuperChefs

2. RecBar

3. Carrabba’s italian grill

Best Korean Restaurant

1. Charim

2. Sarang Korean Well-Being

3. Lee’s

Best Late-Night Bite

1. White Castle

2. Burger Boy Diner

3. The Back Door

Best Latin Restaurant

1. Seviche

2. Havana Rumba

3. The Mayan Cafe

Best Lunch Bargain

1. Butchertown Pizza Hall

2. Check’s Cafe

3. Frank’s Meats and Produce

Best Mexican Restaurant

1. El Mundo

2. El Nopal

3. El Taco Luchador

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

1. The Grape Leaf

2. Safier

3. Shiraz

Best New Restaurant

1. Portage House

2. Morels Cafe

3. Fork & Barrel

Best Outdoor Dining

1. Captain’s Quarters

2. The Eagle Food & Beer Hall

3. Decca

Best Pizza

1. The Post

2. Wick’s Pizza

3. Butchertown Pizza hall

Best Salad

1. Green District

2. Panera Bread

3. Texas Roadhouse

Best Steakhouse

1. Jeff Ruby’s steakhouse

2. Pat’s Steak house

3. Le Moo

Best Sushi

1. Sapporo

2. Dragon King’s Daughter

3. Oishii Sushi

Best Taco

1. El Taco Luchador

2. Migo

3. Citizen 7

Best Thai Restaurant

1. Simply Thai

2. Time 4 Thai

3. Thai Cafe

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

1. Heart & Soy/roots

2. Morels Cafe

3. Half-Peach Bakery & Cafe

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

1. Vietnam Kitchen

2. NamNam Cafe

3. Annie’s Cafe

Best Wings

1. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

2. The Back Door

3. Roosters

Drinks

Best Beer List

1. HopCat

2. Holy Grale

3. Sergio’s world beers

Best Bourbon List

1. Commonwealth Tap

2. the Silver Dollar

3. Bourbons Bistro

Best Local Brewery

1. Against The Grain Brewery

2. Monnik Beer Co.

3. Mile Wide beer Co.

Best Cocktail

1. Meta

2. Red Herring

3. Commonwealth Tap

Best Dive Bar

1. the Back Door

2. Magnolia Bar

3. NachBar

Best Wine List

1. Louvino

2. Commonwealth Tap

3. La Chasse

Best Margarita

1. El Mundo

2. Citizen 7

3. Galaxie

Nightlife

Best Gay Club

1. Play Louisville

2. Nowhere/Somewhere Bar

3. Big Bar

Best Place to Dance

1. Play Louisville

2. Nowhere Bar

3. Zanzabar

Best Place to Shoot Pool

1. Diamond Pub and billiards

2. The Back Door

3. The Barret Bar

Best Strip Club

1. PT’s Showclub Louisville

2. Trixie’s Entertainment Complex

3. The Godfather Nightclub

misc.

Best Jukebox

1. Magnolia Bar

2. Nachbar

3. The Pearl of germantown

Best Karaoke Bar

1. Akiko’s Karaoke club

2. T. Eddie’s Bar & Grill

3. The Bard’s Town

Best Live Music Venue

1. Headliners Music Hall

2. Mercury Ballroom

3. Zanzabar