Listen to two new songs from the forthcoming album from The Hot Wires

Before The Hot Wires release their third full-length album, Dark Energy, next week listen below to two new songs from it — “Little Disaster” and “Electric Rider.” Both tracks are straightforward, burning rock and roll with enormous riffs and a garage rock heart. Consisting of Brian Gray (guitar, lead vocals), Brad White (drums, vocals), Robby Scott (ex Christiansen, Ritual Void, By The Grace Of God) on lead guitar and Chase Coryell (ex Cougar Express) on bass, The Hot Wires will release Dark Energy (Gubbey Records) will be released on May 18 at Zanzabar.

“Little Disaster”



“Electric Rider”

