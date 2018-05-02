35 ways to make your Kentucky Derby memorable

We know your attention span is limited this time of year to about two minutes long… So here is a quick list of what all y’all need to know to make your visit to Louisville, the River City… Derby City… the most fun and memorable… before and after the Big Event on Saturday.

YOU’VE ARRIVED THE DAY BEFORE DERBY. WHAT’S THERE TO DO?

Get out of downtown. On Saturday, you’re going to eat breakfast downtown, you’ll probably get a rushed drink before heading to the track downtown, and you’ll find your way back downtown after Derby, so use Friday night to explore a little bit. Bar hop on Bardstown Road. Go to Germantown, and hit The Nachbar. Go see the Old 97s at Headliners Music Hall. Read LEO’s Staff Picks in this issue. Saturday is going to be a lot of go-go-go and crowd following, so see a different side of Louisville the night before.

—Scott Recker

The Nachbar

969 Charles St.

Search Facebook for Nachbar Charles

Headliners Music Hall

1386 Lexington Road

headlinerslouisville.com

You should probably study The Daily Racing Form. But if you’re not up for that, you’ll need a laugh before losing your bankroll at the Derby. Check out a comedy show. Tim Northern is the headliner at The Caravan Comedy Club. After that, have a beer and a burger at The Back Door on the other side of the Mid-City Mall for a true Louisville neighborhood bar experience. It is known for its wings, stiff drinks and colorful characters, among them Rusty The Beef Jerky Guy.

—Creig Ewing

[Ed. note: Creig Ewing sometimes shows up The Caravan to make people laugh, sort of.]

The Caravan Comedy Club

1250 Bardstown Road

laughingderby.com

The Back Door

1250 Bardstown Road

thebackdoorlouisville.com

Rusty The Beef Jerky Guy

At A Bar Near You

yelp.com/biz/rusty-the-beef-jerky-guy-louisville

Your best bet is to head to The Butchertown Social. Dranks by beverage director Brih and bites by the Butcher Babe aka Chef Loreal Gavin. And knowing the owner, Isaiah, he’ll have a skilled DJ on deck or something equally amusing happening in the front room. And no cover ‘cause we know you’re here to blow your budget at the track.

—Minda Honey

The Butchertown Social

1601 Story Ave.

butchertownsocial.com

Any townie will tell you that the best thing to do if you’re in Louisville for Derby is to avoid high traffic areas like the South Louisville neighborhood (near Churchill Downs) or The Highlands. We love our lack of traffic and easy parking situations, and figure the rest of y’all do, too. But we have a big and awesome city full of righteous things to do. One of the coolest things is right under your feet in the Louisville Mega Cavern. Under the Louisville Zoo, the Mega Cavern has zip lining, which is awesome, and a tour that shows off the multiple uses, from storage to a secure bunker in case of nuclear fallout.

—Syd Bishop

Louisville Mega Cavern

1841 Taylor Ave.

louisvillemegacavern.com

Louisville Zoo

1100 Trevilian Way

louisvillezoo.org

WHERE LOCALS EAT AND WHAT THEY ORDER

Seviche — A Latin Restaurant is stylish and cool, featuring amazing pan-Latino dishes from top chef Anthony Lamas. It is one of the city’s top restaurants all year around. Of course it’s a top apres-Derby destination. Be sure to get one of the signature seviches, knowing that all the fish and seafood is sustainable and wild-caught.

—Robin Garr

Seviche — A Latin Restaurant

1538 Bardstown Road

sevicherestaurant.com

It doesn’t get much more Louisville than Jack Fry’s, a Highlands staple that was established in 1933. Chill out to some live jazz while you chow down on local staples like the scrumptious shrimp and grits or the legendary spicy fried oysters. Eat up.

—Kevin Gibson

Jack Fry’s

1007 Bardstown Road

jackfrys.com

The Post has made itself a Louisville institution in just a few years, as on any given night Germantown residents (and more) can be found clamoring for a bar stool. Most of us never miss the “pizza of the month,” which can range from the unique delights of mac and cheese to chicken and waffles on their signature pie.

—Kelsey Westbrook

The Post

1045 Goss Ave.

thepostlouisville.com

Momentum is growing for vegetarian and vegan options in Louisville, and I don’t mean an iceberg salad and side of beans. I am an inveterate carnivore, but trust me — the Heart & Soy and Roots restaurants (they are side by side) offer the tastiest, flavor-layered dishes that do not require meat. Roots is the sit-down side, and H&S is sit down or take out. The food often, but not necessarily, is centered on tofu (which is made on premises). This is not your crunchy, hippy uncle’s tofu, by golly. Try the BBQ tofu and rice, but stay for the Korean Rice Bowl with Fried Egg or the Yellow Curry Soup. If you want something a bit more calorific, get yourself to Morels Cafe, “vegan food that does not suck.” Witness The Farby™ Meal (a faux Arby’s sandwich) and the Chick-Faux-Le. For breakfast or lunch, stop by Flora Kitchenette (Avocado Toast!).

—Keith Stone

Heart & Soy / Roots

1216 Bardstown Road

heartandsoy.net

Morels Cafe

619 Baxter Ave.

morelscafe.com

Flora Kitchenette

1004 Barret Ave.

floracoffeeandtea.com

BEST PLACE TO EAT THE MORNING BEFORE DERBY

Some folks will tell you that you have to go to Wagner’s Pharmacy. No, you don’t. It’s a Denny’s that sells aspirin. Can you imagine it? Great, it’s like you’ve been there. Instead, drop by El Molcajete, just a few blocks from the track, for some of the best authentic tacos and gorditas in town, plus beer that’s half the price of anything at Churchill Downs. Another great option? If you’ve got cash, you can get home cooked barbecue in Any Number Of Front Yards in the surrounding neighborhood, where folks make up for losing their parking spots by hustling some delicious food and drink.

—Michael C. Powell

Wagner’s Pharmacy

3113 S. Fourth St.

Search Facebook

El Molcajete

2932 S. Fourth St.

Search Facebook

Any Number Of Front Yards

Central Avenue,

from Taylor Boulevard to South Third Street

Enjoy a taste of Louisville’s Vietnamese community with a visit to Annie’s Café Vietnamese and Vegetarian for lunch before the Derby. Daily Double pick: Beef pho and coconut chicken clay pot. Annie’s is about two miles south of the race track in Beechmont. Drive north toward the track on Southern Parkway, watching for neighbors hawking parking spaces as you go.

—Robin Garr

Annie’s Café Vietnamese and Vegetarian

308 W. Woodlawn Ave.

anniecafe.com



Before you head to the track, you’ll want to fill your belly with something to help soak up the mint juleps, and the place to do that is Wild Eggs. It has four locations that offer hearty stuff such as eggs (duh), pancakes, biscuits and more to get you through the long day. Maybe choose the downtown restaurant for proximity to the track.

—Kevin Gibson

Wild Eggs, downtown

121 S. Floyd St.

wildeggs.com/kentucky

Make no doubt that pretty much the entire area is a mess with tourists during the Derby, which is equal parts frustrating and awesome, and always weird. If you’re in the mood for something truly spectacular, Coconut Beach Tacos & Cerveza is a quiet alternative to all the Derby madness. Just across the street from Papa John’s stadium, the Carnitas Burritos con Mojado with a 22-ounce Dos Equis Amber to wash it down is one of the most beautiful things you’ll ever eat.

—Syd Bishop

Coconut Beach Tacos & Cerveza

2787 S. Floyd St.

Search Facebook

WHERE TO GET THE MOST UNUSUAL DRINK

You’re probably thinking I’m going to describe some sort of swanky cocktail bar that barrel ages brandy inside a smoked shoyu egg. While I guarantee some talented mixologist of our community is dreaming this up as I write, the most unusual drink, for me, is the $2.50 wells at Air Devil’s Inn. Come for the gritty history and banter, stay for the $10 bar tab.

—Kelsey Westbrook

Air Devil’s Inn

2802 Taylorsville Road

Search Facebook

The Blue Majik from LueBerry Acai in NuLu is tasty and unexpected. Somehow our boy Lue has made blue-green algae and cilantro — with the help of your fave fruits and almond milk — taste like bliss. I guess it really is magic. This summer, he plans on doing late night hours, so you can cop one on your drunken stroll home from Galaxie.

—Minda Honey

LueBerry Acai

808 E. Market St.

Search Facebook

Galaxie

732 E. Market St.

galaxiebar.com

Just east of downtown, the Red Herring Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen has great atmosphere, traditional drinks and more out-there house concoctions. For a twist on the traditional mint julep, try the Maker’s Julep with Maker’s Mark bacon washed bourbon and mint. Or try the Strawberry Pickle-Back: A shot of Fernet Branca served with a pickled strawberry and strawberry pickle juice. On Sunday you may want to drink your way through brunch.

—Creig Ewing

Red Herring Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen

1757 Frankfort Ave.

redherringlou.com

WHAT IN LOUISVILLE TO SEE SO YOU CAN TELL YOUR FRIENDS YOU SAW IT

For many years, the old Big Four railroad bridge stood abandoned and stupid, both ends removed, rusting and useless over the Ohio. Now, it’s one of the city’s favorite walking and biking spots, approachable via easy ramps in Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana. Crossing is about a mile, so a round trip is a long walk. Take it easy and enjoy.

—Robin Garr

Big Four Bridge

1101 River Road

louisvillewaterfront.com

For a true Louisville experience to brag about, assuming you make it back home to tell anyone, visit The Waverly Hills Sanatorium. Hundreds of patients died in the first half of the 20th century at the Gothic, former tuberculosis hospital. It is considered by the paranormal crowd to be one of the most haunted places in the world. Overnight and two-hour tours are available. Maybe stick to the two-hour tour. The overnight stay is scarier than the Derby infield when it rains. Proceeds help to restore the building.

—Creig Ewing

Advertisement

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium

4400 Paralee Drive

therealwaverlyhills.com

You’re in Louisville for the horse racing, but there’s more to experience here than just equines and bourbon. Seek ye Cave Hill Cemetery, the gorgeous, park-like, final resting place for many of Kentucky’s celebrities from Col. Harlan Sanders to Muhammad Ali. It’s a beautiful place for an afternoon stroll.

—Kevin Gibson

Cave Hill Cemetery

701 Baxter Ave.

cavehillcemetery.com

WHERE TO BUY CHEAP PBR, LISTEN TO A BAND AND READ BATHROOM WALLS AFTER MIDNIGHT

I’m not sure what Fourth Street Live! looks like after the Derby, and I don’t really intend to find out, but if you’re staying downtown and you wander in, you’ll know within the first five minutes if it’s your scene or not. If you need an escape plan, go one street over to Third Street Dive, where the Jim Beam and a shitty beer for $5 special is always good. PBR is one of those beers. But, the Mickey’s malt liquor grenades will be tempting after a day at the track.

—Scott Recker

Fourth Street Live!

West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and West Liberty Street

4thstlive.com

Third Street Dive

442 S. Third St.

Search Facebook

So you’re out late, it’s Derby time, and you’re on a budget. Mint Juleps are gross and nowhere near as easy to drink as a nice, shitty domestic beer, which can’t be beat. Kaiju is your place. Located just a little outside of The Highlands, Kaiju has cheap beer and decent beer, free video games to play, a wild as hell bathroom, and the weirdest bands on the block.

—Syd Bishop

Kaiju

1004 E. Oak St.

kaijubar.com

Zanzabar has a killer Thurby show. Post Animal, who is now label-mates with Louisville’s own White Reaper, will play a kick-ass show with local fuzzy rock band White Woolly. Town Criers and Quality Cable fill out the bill. Cheap drinks, a staple selection of pinball and four bands for $12? How can you go wrong?

—Nik Vechery

Zanzabar

2100 S. Preston St.

zanzabarlouisville.com

WHERE TO SOAK UP A HANGOVER

I’m a bougie bish. So, the best place to stunt in my sunglasses and soothe my booze-addled tummy is River House. Chef John Varanese’s dishes are nearly upstaged by your view of the river. You can even get a bucket of beer and head down to the Adirondack chairs to bask in the sunshine and the epic memories of the night before with your besties.

—Minda Honey

River House

3015 River Road

riverhouselouisville.com

MozzaPi is the place to go. Good sourdough bread heals the achy head. Sourdough English muffin sandwiches go down easily. House-roasted coffee in an endless cup. Come for bread, stay for pizza. The long drive out to Anchorage with the windows open clears the brain. Still desperate? They have wine and beer.

—Robin Garr

MozzaPi

12102 La Grange Road

mozzapi.com

I have a multifaceted system for soaking up hangovers. But since I’m short on space, I’ll leave you with my favorite restaurant for recovery. Highland Morning is the perfect hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot to commiserate with hungover friends (and piece together the previous night). I recommend the biscuits and gravy omelet.

—Ethan Smith

Highland Morning, Highlands

1416 Bardstown Road

Search Facebook

WHERE TO TAKE THE ONE SELFIE YOU’LL SHOW FROM DERBY WEEKEND

Instagram doesn’t lie: the Skystar Observational Wheel is a magical selfie backdrop. You think you’re better than us, London and Chicago? Suck it, because we’ve got a Ferris wheel, too, and the Louisville waterfront is so bomb that locals actually enjoy hanging there. Pro Tip: skip the selfie from inside the pod and get the whole wheel in all its electric glory.

—Deena Lilygren

Skystar Observational Wheel

Big Four Bridge

1101 River Road

skystarwheel.com

In front of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory downtown is a 120-foot bat sculpture, but that is hell on selfies. Instead, walk Main Street and pick out your favorite player from the mile-long Louisville Walk of Fame. Each sculpture includes a bronze model of the bat the player used. You can pick from Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth to Cal Ripken Jr. and softball star Dot Richardson. But leave the bat. We’ve had some trouble. This isn’t Camelot. You don’t get to be a Hall of Famer if you pull the bat from the sidewalk.

—Creig Ewing

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W. Main St.

sluggermuseum.com

WHERE TO END UP FOR A BOURBON IF SEPARATED FROM FRIENDS AND YOUR PHONE HAS DIED

There was a night last year when my girlfriends and I went to a fancy event at Actors Theatre and had to pretend like we didn’t chug wine out of a bag the previous weekend. We ended up at The Outlook Inn, the best possible scenario when you’re too intoxicated to figure out the Uber app. They’re good people — they may even charge your phone.

—Kelsey Westbrook

The Outlook Inn

916 Baxter Ave.

Search Facebook

Actors Theatre of Louisville

actorstheatre.org

316 W. Main St.

If you’re fancy, you could go to Bourbons Bistro or Brown Hotel Lobby Bar for a vast selection of quality bourbons. But what’s the point of getting slizzard on bourbon if you can’t dance the night away afterwards!? That’s where The Pearl of Germantown shines: It has plenty of bourbon and a great music selection and the crowd is always fun.

—Ethan Smith

Bourbons Bistro

2255 Frankfort Ave.

bourbonsbistro.com

Brown Hotel, Lobby Bar

335 W. Broadway

brownhotel.com

The Pearl of Germantown

1151 Goss Ave.

Search Facebook

WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU’RE STUCK IN THE INFIELD AFTER THE BIG RACE

Face it. You’re drunk and either muddy or sunburned. Things aren’t looking up. So, spend some time Looking Down. People toss winning tickets away all the time, and maybe you’ll finally get lucky. This practice is called “stooping.” No one is proud to do it, but if you’re stuck in the infield after the Derby, you’ve already thrown away your pride. You might just find enough to afford an Uber ride home.

—Creig Ewing



So, you watched the big race from the infield, and now you’re ready to leave. Here’s the thing: so is everyone else. And it’s not easy to get out of that prison-yard shaped party pit, so instead of getting into one of the bottlenecked lines, grab a drink and People Watch. Dance Parties. Fist Fights. It devolves into a frat party at 3 a.m. Watch from a distance and enjoy the show in all its stupid, drunken glory.

—Scott Recker



Huzzah! You’ve experienced the most exciting two minutes in horses running in circles, and now you’re stuck in the infield while all the rich and fancy folk go about their way. It might seem like the right time to start the Class War, but that’s just the booze talking. Look For Free Stuff! The infield is filthy with corporate sponsors looking to hip out-of-towners and partying locals to how rad their stuff is, so why not lean into it and see what you can get?

—Syd Bishop



THE BEST PLACE TO GO IF YOU WANT TO GET OUT OF THE CHAOS FOR A WHILE

Grab the kiddos and head out to your favorite comic book store for Free Comic Book Day. Held every year on Derby Day, Free Comic Book Day is the holiday that we need in these bleak times, replete with stories of colorful heroes punching and lasering their problems away. Not only are there comics from virtually every publisher available, but most stores have deals that day on their merchandise, which includes comics, art and, in some cases, music, video games and merch.

—Syd Bishop

Free Comic Book Day

freecomicbookday.com

WHERE TO FIND THAT SOUVENIR THAT SAYS LOUISVILLE OR DERBY

Souvenir shopping isn’t really something Minda Honey does, unless it’s for my mama, but if it’s your thing, the classiest, least time intensive way to do it is to hit up the gift shop in the lobby of the 21c Museum Hotel. They’re open 24/7, they’ve got a selection of local gems, and you can tack on dinner, cocktails and a walk through the exhibit. – Minda Honey

21c Museum Hotel, Louisville

21cmuseumhotels.com

700 W. Main St.

NuLu’s Revelry Boutique Gallery has the goods. Right now I’m digging Candace Cato’s “Pegasus Specimens,” a nod to Derby that’s also quirky enough for any local’s wunderkammer.

—Deena Lilygren

Revelry Boutique Gallery

742 E. Market St.

revelrygallery.com

You can get Louisville swag at the Kentuck Derby Museum’s Gift Shop, or even across the street at Wagner’s Pharmacy, but they’ll be swarmed. Swing by 5-0-Lou, a store in the Clifton neighborhood that focuses on local, local, local — cool stuff from clothing to candles to crafts, made with local materials by local people.

—Kevin Gibson

Kentuck Derby Museum’s Gift Shop

704 Central Ave.

derbymuseumstore.com

Wagner’s Pharmacy

3113 S. Fourth St.

Search Facebook

5-0-Lou

2235 Frankfort Ave., No. 104

5-0-lou.com

For the best Kentucky-centric souvenir bar none go to the Frazier Kentucky History Museum. Kentucky-made foods (such as bourbon-infused barbecue, Worcestershire, and teriyaki sauces; barn-bottled honey, triple berry marmalade and biscuit mix), knickknacks (including coonskin hats, limestone-scented candles and mint julep bath bombs), books (Sacagawea, Speed family recipes, secret cocktails, bourbon barons and bloody battles) and toys (slingshots, Union dollars, toy trains, gliders, bug bingo boards and much, much more). Oh, and the exhibits are pretty keen. •

—Keith Stone

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

829 W. Main St.

fraziermuseum.org/museum-store