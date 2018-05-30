Justin Townes Earle
Justin Townes Earle on the reflective and evocative Kids In The Street

On “Champagne Corolla,” the opening track of Justin Townes Earle’s seventh album, Kids In The Street, he remembers a middle-class starter car that represented coming-to-age freedom. It’s not the flashiest way to make a point, but it’s definitely an evocative, relatable one.

“It’s just that everyday car,” Earle said. “We have to remember when Conway Twitty and people like that sang about a ’55 Chevy, in 1955, it was just a car, too. It wasn’t anything special. But, it was a mode of transportation. Something that they could get their hands on.”

And like “Champagne Corolla,” much of the soul-infused bluesy folk on Kids In The Street is nostalgic, scraping memories of the people and places in early-‘90s Nashville, where his mother raised him, while his father, songwriting giant Steve Earle, was out on the road.

“I do consider it a reflective album, but for the first time as a writer, where the songs are still personal, as my songs always are, but I feel like I was also reflecting back on the people I grew up with, too — I’m kind of looking more from the outside,” Earle said.

The 36-year-old currently calls Portland, Oregon home, and, through the years, he’s been very vocal about the changes to Nashville and how they have affected the city’s character.

“When I grew up in Nashville, I grew up with my mother taking me to the places that she went when she was a little girl,” Earle said. “If I still lived in Nashville, when my daughter gets older, I can’t do that. The places that I went as a kid are gone, almost all of them.”

Justin Townes Earle will perform at Headliners Music Hall on Saturday, June 2. $20. Lilly Hiatt opens.

