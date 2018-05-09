Fotocrime
Music, Review

Record Review: Fotocrime – ‘Principles of Pain’

By

Fronted by the imposing Ryan Patterson, there is a freshness present on Principles of Pain, part and parcel to an artist reinventing themselves. Where his previous work in Coliseum and Black God featured a visceral approach to guitar — a particularly growling and vicious groove — Fotocrime seethes with a simmering rage. There is a cool calm here undercut by melancholia, a goth-tinged post-punk that relies on the ‘80s-inflected retro-futurism of drum machines and bubbling synths. Punctuated by spidery guitar work and plodding bass, Patterson elevates Fotocrime with his baroque voice that builds worlds only to destroy them.

Advertisement

Comments