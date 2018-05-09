Record Review: Fotocrime – ‘Principles of Pain’

Fronted by the imposing Ryan Patterson, there is a freshness present on Principles of Pain, part and parcel to an artist reinventing themselves. Where his previous work in Coliseum and Black God featured a visceral approach to guitar — a particularly growling and vicious groove — Fotocrime seethes with a simmering rage. There is a cool calm here undercut by melancholia, a goth-tinged post-punk that relies on the ‘80s-inflected retro-futurism of drum machines and bubbling synths. Punctuated by spidery guitar work and plodding bass, Patterson elevates Fotocrime with his baroque voice that builds worlds only to destroy them.

<a href="http://fotocrime.bandcamp.com/album/principle-of-pain">Principle Of Pain by FOTOCRIME</a>