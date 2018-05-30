Forecastle releases daily schedules

Forecastle has announced the stages and times for each act playing at this year’s festival, which includes headliners Modest Mouse, Chris Stapleton and Arcade Fire.

A big change for this year’s event is that the WFPK Port Stage has an all-local lineup that was curated by Louisville Orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams. It means more Louisville artists will have the opportunity to play this year, although there will be fewer performances on the Port Stage in general. The stage will feature Wax Fang, Louisville Leopard Percussionists, a West Louisville Showcase and others.

In terms of conflicting sets, there’s not a lot that jumped out for me personally, except for that on Sunday night Jason Isbell overlaps with the Teddy Abrams Showcase, which overlaps with Vic Mensa, which overlaps with Courtney Barnett, which slightly overlaps with Arcade Fire. None completely override the following set, so there are enough windows to see them all, if you’re creative with your time and a fast runner.

The festival is at Waterfront Park July 13-15.

