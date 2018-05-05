5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (5/25)

FRIDAY

2018 Kentucky Reggae Festival (May 25–27)

Water Tower Park

$10-$30 | Times vary

Forget to plan a Memorial Day vacation? Let the Kentucky Reggae Festival transport you to a world of steel drums and Caribbean food on the waterfront. The Jamaican Association of Louisville will provide the authentic, delicious dishes; in the Caribbean Market you’ll find arts, crafts and jewelry; and, of course, plenty of live Reggae music.

High Sobriety: A Sober/Curious Meet-Up

Omology

Donations | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

If you are sober or sober-curious, you will find like-minded people at this event. Not only will you meet people in a judgment-free space, but you can also take part in a number of meditations and guided discussions. The goal is simple — to show that being alcohol-free/reduced is not a burden, but rather a healthy and empowering choice. The event is donation-based, so bring a little cash for the people hosting the event.

SATURDAY

LCAW Presents Arm-Wrestle MANIA 3: Brave New World

Highlands Community Campus

Free | 8-10 p.m.

This event is best described by Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling’s own Jon Becraft, aka Buck Dungle: “We wanted to present all the tropes of wrestling to a theater crowd … since none of us had any experience in wrestling, we went with arm wrestling.” It’s all the fun of going to a wrestling match, but with characters who are even more over-the-top than usual, including The Emperor Galactus, HR Administrator Trone, The Chummaster and Cupcake.

Fleas are invading Louisville!

Various locations

Free | Times vary

For those of you who are into flea markets, this weekend in packed with them. There is the Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market and the Foodie Flea, where you can choose from a fleet of food trucks, at Waterfront Park. The Louisville Art & Craft Market (May 26–27), which is a juried art show presented by The Flea Off Market at the Highlands Community Campus. And at YesterNook, there’s the Germantown Flea For All where you’ll find a variety of vintage furniture and collectibles.

SUNDAY

Beatersville Car and Bike Show

1501 W. Main St.

$10 | 9 a.m -7 p.m.

The Beatersville Car and Bike Show showcases pre-1968 cars, trucks, rods, customs and motorcycles from all over the Midwest. The event will be hosted in the Warehouse District of Louisville on 15th and Main streets. As in past years, it includes multiple food trucks, cash bar, live music and the popular Miss Beatersville contest. Live performances include The Rocketz, The Krank Daddies and Barnyard Stompers. The gates open at 9 a.m. and judging begins around 2 p.m. Trophies for will be handed out at the end of the event. —Taylor Moore

MONDAY

Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike and Paddle

Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

Free | 8 a.m.-noon

Since Monday is Memorial Day weekend, and technically part of the weekend now, we decided to add a little bonus pick. The Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike and Paddle lets you choose from outdoor activities which include a 5K hike, a 15-mile bike ride, a paddle on your kayak or canoe through the Ohio River locks, or yoga, tai chi, Zumba and pickleball. You can also expect plenty of giveaways while supplies last.