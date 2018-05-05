5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (5/18)

FRIDAY

Mystery at the Museum

Kentucky Science Center

$40 members, $45 nonmembers | 6-9 p.m.

We love science. We love local food and booze. So we really love when Kentucky Science Center hosts its adults-only nights. This time, you and your 21-and-over friends get to eat and drink around the museum while trying to solve a mystery. You can try solving it solo or in teams. You’ll also find help, thanks to “forensics partners” Kentucky State Police Forensics Lab, UofL Department of Biology, Louisville Metro Police Crime Scene Unit and the FBI. Or just drink, socialize and wait for the “big reveal.” Admission comes with a cocktail and themed hors d’oeuvre from Masterson’s Catering. A cash bar rounds out the rest of the fun. —Aaron Yarmuth

SATURDAY

Mighty Kindness Hoot

Waterfront Park, Brown Forman Amphitheater

Free | Noon-7 p.m.

Mighty Kindness Hoot is a celebration of… you guessed it… kindness. Expect booths and workshops focused on health, sustainability, spirituality and community. And live music by bands that include Danny Flanigan & The Rain Chorus, Villa Mure, RMLLW2LLZ, Tez of 2Deep, HPK Threshold, Poppa Stampley, The Juggerloos and Gavin Caster.

Fundraising Concert for Democratic Mayoral Candidate Ryan Fenwick

The Butchertown Social

$5 | 9 p.m.

Ryan Fenwick is a mayoral candidate challenging Mayor Greg Fischer for the Democratic nomination, and he believes in “putting compassion into action,” according to his campaign website. If that intrigues you, head to this fundraising concert where you can help Fenwick raise money and awareness of his campaign in the final days of his campaign. Bands performing include Twenty First Century Fox, Brett Eugene Ralph’s Kentucky Chrome Revue.

Kite Flying Extravaganza

Bob Hill’s Hidden Hill Nursery

Free | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

With warm weather upon us, what better way to celebrate than by flying kites? Head to Bob Hill’s Hidden Hill Nursery for a kite flying extravaganza where you can make and fly your own kite (or bring your own). There’s also a butterfly dome with plenty of beautiful butterflies inside to enjoy.

SUNDAY

LIBA Buy Local Fair 2018

Louisville Water Tower Park

No cover | 12-6 p.m.

This is one of our favorite events of the year — a day of fun, authentic Louisville culture. LIBA, the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, brings together 200 local businesses for the local, outdoor market of all outdoor markets. There’s free stuff and entertainment, too. Expect live music; a cooking competition using a bag of mystery (local) ingredients from Foxhollow Farm; and the ValuMarket Craft Beer, Bourbon & Brandy Tent. Be a judge in the Wilson Muir Bank Drink Local Craft Cocktail Competition, and bring the family for the Kids Zone. LEO will be there, too! Start your Buy Local Fair with LEO’s scavenger hunt (Booth No. 59!). Complete the hunt for a chance to win a Crosley Cruiser Abbey Road Turntable and two Abbey Road On The River tickets. Parking is $5, while bicycles are free. See you Sunday!