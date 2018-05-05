5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (5/11)

FRIDAY

The May Flea Off Market (May 11-13)

Fresh Start Grower’s Market

Free | Friday 4:30-8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition to more than 200 vendors and food trucks — and craft beer — this May edition of the Flea Off Market features free yoga classes for adults and kids Saturday and Sunday, free rock climbing at Climb NuLu for kids on Sunday, and Chicken Shit Bingo from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For the uninitiated, chicken shit bingo is where you place a few chickens on a bingo board, and you play bingo according to where the chickens shit.

‘Short Cuts & Paper Tales’ By Monica Stewart (May 11-June 6)

Revelry Boutique Gallery

Free | Times vary

Enchanting is the word that comes to mind to describe the work of Monica Stewart’s first solo show, perfectly titled, “Short Cuts & Paper Tales.” Her intricate, paper-cut compositions are visual storytellers. “In my work, I explore the relationships between narrative and object. Fairy tales and folk art traditions influence my work,” Stewart said of her art. Stewart’s modern sensibility melds perfectly with traditional folk art motifs and archetypes. Don’t miss the opening festivities from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, May 11. —J. Cobb

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (May 11-12)

Speed Cinema

$7 members, $9 nonmembers | Times vary

“Warm Leatherette.” Who doesn’t love Grace Jones? Speed Cinema is showing “Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami” on May 11. According to promoters, the film follows the “electrifying journey through the public and private worlds of pop culture mega-icon Grace Jones contrasting musical sequences with intimate personal footage, all the while brimming with Jones’ bold aesthetic.” And since we’re on the topic, Speed Cinema is showing another film about another famous musician May 12. “Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba,” is a film about one of the first African musicians to win international stardom. Makeba was also an activist who campaigned against apartheid in South Africa.

SATURDAY

Maifest Louisville 2018

German American Club

Free | 2-10 p.m.

Celebrate the arrival of spring at Maifest with the German American Club. Live music will be supplied by The Rounder Brothers and the Prost Band, and, more important, there will be plenty of German-style beer and cuisine that includes schnitzel, jägerschnitzel, zigeunerschnitzel, spätzle, bratwursts, German potato salad, sauerkraut balls and giant pretzels.

How-To Festival 2018

Louisville Free Public Library, Downtown

Free | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ever wondered how people [fill in the blank]? Chances are you can find out how at this festival. Expect demonstrations on how to Flamenco dance, blacksmith, raise goats, decorate cupcakes, raise butterflies, practice Tai Chi, etc. The classes are taught by local experts and business owners, and you can choose as many as you want. Since extreme learning causes extreme hunger, expect plenty of food trucks to be on hand.

SUNDAY

Sunday is Mother’s Day, so the only thing you should be focused on is showing love to your mama. And if your mom isn’t around, you’re still not off the hook, because somebody raised you, and they deserve your gratitude on Sunday.