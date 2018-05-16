2018 Summer Guide: Get Festive!

MAY

31 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “The Comedy of Errors”: Central Park, 8 p.m., May 31, June 1–3, June 5–10, July 11, 14, 17, 20, 22 features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

JUNE

2 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “Late Night Shakes”: Central Park, 10:30 p.m., June 2, 16, 30, August 4, features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

2 — 13th Annual Fest of Ale: New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany, Ind., 3–7 p.m., Benefiting Crusade for Children, offers over 250 craft and import ales for sample, and features live music from PMA Sound and other guests. http://kegliquors.com/fest_press_release.html

1–2 — Louisville’s Greek Festival: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Fri. 4–11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.–11 p.m., celebrates Greek culture with music, arts and crafts, food and more, louisvillegreekfest.com.

2–3 — Butchertown Art Fair: Butchertown (800 and 900 blocks of E. Washington St.), Sat. 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.–5 p.m., features art, live music and plenty of food and drink, butchertown.wix.com/artfair.

2–3 — Colonial Trade Faire: Oldham County History Center: 106 N. Second St., LaGrange, Kentucky. Sat.–Sun., 10 a.m.–4 p.m., featuring a celebration of 18th century Kentucky culture, oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

9–10 — 12th Annual Art on the Parish Green Festival: 1015 E. Main St. New Albany, Indiana, Sat. 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sun., 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m., featuring over 90 juried fine arts and crafts vendors, a food court, a beer/wine garden, live music, artontheparishgreen.org.

14 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “Henry IV, Part One”: Central Park, 8 p.m., June 14–17, June 19–24, July 10, 13, 15, 19, 21, features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

15–16 — Lyndon Summer Festival: Robsion Park (behind the Lyndon Post Office), Fri. 4–10 p.m., Sat. noon–10:00 p.m., features rides, fireworks, arts and crafts, model train display, live music and more, cityoflyndon.org.

15–16 — Kentuckiana Pride Festival: Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park (401 River Road), Fri. 7 p.m.–11 p.m., Sat. 12 p.m.–11 p.m., features a parade, vendor marketplace, live music and more, kypride.com.

16 — Family Farm & Forage Day: Farnsley-Moremen Landing, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., featuring wagon rides, petting zoo, 4-H fair, music, children’s activities and more, riverside-landing.org.

28 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “Othello”: Central Park, 8 p.m., June 28–July 1, July 3–8, July 12, 14, 18, 21, features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

JULY

3–4 — Crescent Hill Fourth of July Festival: Peterson–Dumesnil House, 301 S. Peterson Ave., Tue. 4–10 p.m., Wed., 10 a.m.–10 p.m., pet show, live entertainment, juried artists’ booths, fireworks and more, http://www.crescenthill.us/fourth-of-july.

7 — Craft Beer Fest: Jeffersontown (10434 Watterson Trail) Pavilion, 4–8 p.m., 50+ beer, wine and cider tastings. live music, food trucks, jtownchamber.com

13–15 — Forecastle Fest: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road, annual music, art, activist festival, featuring more than 65 bands, artists and organizations, forecastlefest.com.

20–21 — 17th Annual Lebowski Fest: Executive Lawn/Executive Strike & Spare, 911 Phillips Lane, Fri. & Sat. 8 p.m., featuring live music by Murder by Death and Howell Dandy, bowling and a film screening, lebowskifest.com.

20–21 — Blues, Brews, & Barbecue Festival: Louisville Water Tower, with live music, barbecue, craft beer and more, louisvillebluesandbbqfestival.com

21–22 — 29th Annual Brightside & Coca–Cola Volleyball Classic: Seneca Park and Baxter Jack’s, annual volleyball tournament, louisvilleky.gov/brightside.

25 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “Romeo & Juliet”: Central Park, 8 p.m., July 25–28, features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

29 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Central Park, 8 p.m., July 29, 31, features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

AUGUST

1 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “Tempest”: Central Park, 8 p.m., August 1–4, 5, features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

10–11 — St. Joseph’s 169th Annual Picnic for the Kids: St. Joseph’s Children Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave., Fri. 5–10 p.m., Sat., noon–midnight, more than 60 booths with games, food, raffles and more, http://sjkids.org/picnic/.

16–26 — Kentucky State Fair: Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane, featuring exhibits, concerts, agricultural and commercial displays and more, kystatefair.org.

23–25 — Sellersburg Celebrates: Sellersburg, Ind., Silver Creek Township Park, with food and specialty booths, balloon glow, live music and more. Sellersburgcelebrates.org

24 — Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival: Central Park, 1240 S. Fourth St., featuring craft beer from local breweries, food trucks and live music from Bridge 19, http://oldloubrew.com/

31–September 3 — WorldFest: The Belvedere at Fifth and Main Streets, Fri.–Sun. 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Mon., 11 a.m.–8 p.m., featuring world food, live music, dance, culture and education.

SEPTEMBER

1–2 — Rock the Water Tower: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road, featuring live music, local beers and bourbon, barbecue, children’s activities and more, rockthewatertower.com.

2–5 — Jasper Strassenfest: Jasper, Ind., German heritage fest with food, music, carnival rides, arts and crafts, and more, jasperstrassenfest.org.

14–16 — Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival: Gaslight Square, Taylorsville Road/Watterson Trail, Fri. 7–10 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Sun. noon–6 p.m., with arts and crafts, parade, balloon glow (dusk Friday), music and more, jtownchamber.com.

22–24 — Louisville Irish Fest: Bellarmine University, Times To Be Decided, celebrates Irish heritage with music, cultural exhibits, vendors, food and more, louisvilleirishfest.com.

22–23 — Bourbon & Beyond: Champions Park, bourbon, food from local restaurants and chefs and live music from John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz and more. bourbonandbeyond.com