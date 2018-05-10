10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (5/7)

MONDAY

Watch A Show With Friends

Various locations

Free | Times vary

Looking for somewhere to chill while watching an interesting flick? Starting at 7 p.m., Kaiju is showing anime’s about muscular people, including episodes of “One Punch Man,” “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders” and “Dragon Ball Z.” OPEN Community Arts Center is screening Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” at 8 p.m. And Old Louisville Brewery is showing “Little Mermaid,” and “Mary Poppins,” starting at 7:30 p.m., with a side of Greek food from Yafa Cafe. If that isn’t enough to satisfy your watching cravings, on Tuesday see “Total Recall” at Great Flood Brewing at 5:30 p.m.; or join Seidenfaden’s Cafe on Wednesday at 9 p.m. for a screening of “Razor Sharpe,” a B-movie described by promoters as “the quintessence of inept movie-making.”

TUESDAY

Visual Arts night at Tuesday Vinyl Nite

Galaxie

Free | 8 p.m.-midnight

Visual artists and guest DJs Michael C. Powell (a frequent LEO contributor) and Matt Weir are spinning the vinyl for this Vinyl Nite at Galaxie. Prints of their visual work will also be on display and for sale, and tickets to Jaye Jayle and Fotocrime at Zanzabar on May 15 will be given away at 10 p.m.

Dog Day at the Park

Louisville Slugger Field

$8 for people; $3 for dogs | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

While you’ve been out partying, your dog has been protecting the house like a good boy/girl. So it’s time you reward it with a party of its own. It’s Dog Day at Louisville Slugger Field,. While the Louisville Bats play the Indianapolis Indians, walk your pooch around the park and let it meet other cutie furballs. Hot dogs and sodas are $1, and proceeds from the dogs’ tickets go to the Kentucky Humane Society.

WEDNESDAY

Farmers Market (every Wednesday through October)

Fourth Street Live

Free | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Louisville’s first downtown farmers market kicks off this Wednesday with “farm fresh produce from local vendors,” said organizers. Kentucky Double Dollars and SNAP are accepted.

Live Music at The Cure

The Cure Lounge

$5 (Friday’s show is $10) | Times vary

You may have heard that The Cure Lounge is closing, but before it does, the bar is hosting as many shows as it can. On Wednesday at 9 p.m, there’s a pop/rock show with Waterfall Wash, Zack Stefanski and Part Bird; on Thursday at 9 p.m., see a hardcore/metal show with Sierra, Irata and Shi; on Friday at 6 p.m., catch a black metal/grindcore show with Pissed On, Wvrm and Deapscufa; and on Saturday at 9 p.m., it’s a night of indie rock with Sonora, The Nightbyrds and On The Bang.

THURSDAY

Speak Up: Tell Your Story!

21c Museum Hotel

Free | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

ACLU of Kentucky invites you to explore civil liberties through the eyes of today’s youth at this event: “Young leaders from the community will share their personal journey of political power through spoken word and storytelling.” Everyone is encouraged to view the newest exhibit at 21c: “Dress Up, Speak Up: Costume and Confrontation.” The exhibit addresses how discrimination and injustice have shaped identity and its artistic representation.

Twilight Racing

Churchill Downs

$3 | 4-9 p.m.

Looking to win back the money you lost at Derby? Well punk, if you’re feeling lucky, head to Twilight Racing for more thoroughbred racing, $1 beers from 5-8 p.m., live music by Carly Johnson, lawn games that include snookball and corn hole and food from Mark’s Feed Store, Red Top Gourmet Hot Dogs, 502 Cafe and Steel City Pops.

FRIDAY

Flea Off Market (May 11–13)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Free | Starts at 4:30 p.m. on Friday; and 11 a.m. on Saturday-Sunday

You know the deal. It’s a flea market for locals, with over 200 vendors, groovy live music, delicious grub from food trucks and plenty of friendly peeps.

23rd Annual Gardeners’ Fair & Silent Auction (May 11–13)

Locust Grove

$6 | Times vary

The time to plant your garden is nigh! Head to the Locust Grove’s Gardeners’ Fair, which will have more than 40 vendors and demonstrators showcasing plants, flowers, herbs, perennials and garden art and tools. And while you’re there, bid on items in the silent auction and grab a few bites from a food truck. All proceeds support Locust Grove’s educational and preservation programs. Fair times are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Color Action Art Show

Art Sanctuary

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Everyone could use a little more color in their lives, and artist Meredith Hayden of Mere’s Muse is showing her work created by using alcohol ink layered ceramic tiles. You can also expect color-related music by John Weis, Eve Polly and Matt Thomas.