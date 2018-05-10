10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (5/21)

MONDAY

The MixT&pe Cocktail Competition: Louisville Semifinals

Copper & Kings Distillery

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

The MixT&pe Cocktail Competition is billed as “Eight bartenders. Five judges. One cocktail that rocks.” Local bartenders create an original drink based on their favorite songs, with a chance to win tickets to Forecastle Music Festival and move on to the national MixT&pe Cocktail Competition. And you get to taste what they make, along with other specialty cocktails at the cash bar.

TUESDAY

Go Vote!

Click here to find your polling place

6 a.m.-6 p.m.

The only way this democracy works well is if you make educated decisions on who represents you in government positions (positions of power that have real-world effects on your life). So take 15 minutes, do a little research, and vote on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Bridges of Königsberg, Sociological Liver Pills, Ritual/Error

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

Join Kaiju for a night of “contemporary abstract music,” according to promoters. Bands performing include Bridges of Königsberg, Sociological Liver Pills and Ritual/Error.

<a href="http://peterjwoods.bandcamp.com/album/the-lawrence-sessions">The Lawrence Sessions by Bridges of Königsberg</a>

Animal Behavior with Dr. Lee Dugatkin (through June 27)

Louisville Free Public Library, Downtown

Free | 6:30 p.m.

In this short course, author and professor Lee Dugatkin of the UofL Department of Biology, explores the field of animal behavior and answers questions including “Do monkeys have a sense of justice? Do rats, dolphins, and birds have their own cultures? And how did the wolf evolve into the Chihuahua?” This is a five-week class, but you can pick and choose which ones you want to attend. Registration is required: call 574-1623.

UofL Jazz Night with Taylor Nelson Trio

Jimmy Can’t Dance

No cover | 5-11 p.m.

Tired of rock shows? Looking for something different? Head to Jimmy Can’t Dance, the jazz club in the basement of Another Place Sandwich Shop, for a night of live jazz music sponsored by UofL. This night features performances by the Taylor Nelson Trio and happy hour prices from 5-7 p.m. (and happy hour prices all night for service industry folk).

THURSDAY

Behind the Scenes: The Pope’s Long Con

89.3 WFPL News Louisville

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Hear what was going on behind the scenes at the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting while it was producing the Peabody Award-winning piece “The Pope’s Long Con.” The piece scrutinized the past of preacher turned Kentucky state Rep. Dan Johnson, who had been accused of molesting a teenager. Johnson committed suicide soon after the piece was released. The talk takes place at WFPL’s performance studio, with Courier Journal columnist Al Cross moderating the panel with writers R.G. Dunlop and Jacob Ryan and producer Laura Ellis.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

National Wine Day

Old 502 Winery

$4 | Noon-7 p.m.

Celebrate National Wine Day at Louisville’s self-proclaimed “only urban winery.” For $4, you can enjoy a blind wine tasting of Old 502’s red, white, dry and sweet wines.

Future Killer, Smoke Bellow, Omega Sphera

The Nachbar

Free | 9 p.m.

At this show, you can hear the sounds of rock band Future Killer, ambient-drone band Smoke Bellow, and improvisational-minimalist band Omega Sphera

<a href="http://futurekiller.bandcamp.com/album/diskzero-floppy-single">diskZERO [floppy/single] by Future Killer</a>

Furry Friends Trolley Hop

Frankfort Avenue

Free | 6-10:30 p.m.

During this Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop, a percentage of sales will go to the Kentucky Humane Society. Sadly, pets are not allowed on the trolleys, but many of the businesses on Frankfort Avenue are pet-friendly and everyone is encouraged to bring their pets out with them this Friday.

Rock and Politics — Friendship Commanders, Heavy Reader, Endless Body

Mag Bar

Free | 9 p.m.-midnight

The band Friendship Commanders welcomes everyone to come out for a night of rock music and voter registration. The event is billed as a “positive, purposeful,” night with performances by Friendship Commanders, Heavy Reader and Endless Body.