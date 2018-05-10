10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in May

Dwight Yoakam

Friday, May 4

Iroquois Amphitheater

One of country music’s most under-the-radar stars, Dwight Yoakam has a throwback Bakersfield-leaning honky-tonk sound that’s breezy and sharp.



The Messthetics

Tuesday, May 8

Zanzabar

The rhythm section of Fugazi joined up with experimental guitarist Anthony Pirog, forming an instrumental, atmospheric and winding indie band



harpy

Saturday, May 12

Kaiju

A lo-fi, visceral art-punk project from Yoko Molotov, harpy is experimental and stormy, but extremely captivating, sharp and unique in its chaos.

<a href="http://harpylouisville.bandcamp.com/album/wrong-songs">Wrong Songs by Harpy</a>

Fotocrime

Tuesday, May 15

Zanzabar

Ryan Patterson’s post-Coliseum band Fotocrime is a gothic, synth-forward darkwave rollercoaster ride that manages to simultaneously sound powerful and paranoid. Jaye Jayle and Pleasures of the Flesh open.



Tune-Yards

Tuesday, May 15

Headliners

With manic, swirling music that borrows from styles from around the globe, Tune-Yards patches together a myriad of sounds and ideas to form a strange and smart dive into pop’s deep end.



Forest Fest

Saturday, May 19

Jefferson Memorial Forest

This is a free, family-friendly day festival that features The Lonely Heartstring Band, Nora Jane Struthers, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and others. There will also be food trucks, craft vendors, activities for kids and workshops.



Priests

Tuesday, May 22

Zanzabar

Through politically-charged post-punk, Washington D.C.’s Priests is poignant, angry and unafraid. They’ve been around for a bit longer than the current cartoon administration has been working to fuck things up, but they seem like a perfect soundtrack for modern times.



Fleet Foxes, Amen Dunes

Wednesday, May 23

Iroquois Amphitheater

A sunny, ‘60s-leaning dream-folk band, Fleet Foxes have been a major player in the indie-roots scene for a while now. Amen Dunes just made, Freedom, a hazy, reflective record that critics have been fawning over.



J Roddy Walston, Sunflower Bean, Parker Milsap

Wednesday, May 30

Waterfront Wednesday at Big Four Lawn

This month’s installment of the always free Waterfront Wednesday from WFPK features singer-songwriter Parker Milsap, the indie doom-pop band Sunflower Bean and the roots-rock band J Roddy Walston.



Speedy Ortiz

Wednesday, May 30

Zanzabar

Part cutting, angular, grunge-leaning rock, part ear-worm pop sensibility, Speedy Ortiz has endless depth and raw power.

