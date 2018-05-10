10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (5/28)

MONDAY

Rosewater, Dead Country Gentlemen, The Kids Born Wrong

Mag Bar

Free | 8 p.m.

Happy Memorial Day! If you don’t already have plans to drink beer and eat at a cookout, head to Mag Bar for a rock show. Performing bands include alternative rock band Rosewater, heavy rock band Dead Country Gentleman and self-described “nasty ass rock ‘n’ roll” band The Kids Born Wrong.

<a href="http://rosewaterofficial.bandcamp.com/album/identity">Identity by Rosewater</a>

TUESDAY

Vinyl Nite Poorcastle Appreciation Month

Galaxie

Free | 8 p.m.

Vinyl Nite is hosting a full month of Poorcastle Appreciation-themed nights. Guest DJs/Poorcastle performers include Baby Bones on May 29, Mosquito and Stagecoach Inferno on June 12, RMLLW2LLz and DS on June 19 (also a Juneteenth celebration) and Future Killer on June 26.

WEDNESDAY

Rachel Seiffert

Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center

Free | 5:30 p.m.

The springtime Festival of Contemporary Writing is in full swing this week at Spalding University, and the Distinguished Visiting Writer presents her reading/signing midweek. Rachel Seiffert broke out of the gate early, with her 2001 debut “The Dark Room” short-listed for the Man Booker Prize. Her latest is “A Boy in Winter,” set in Ukraine in 1941. This novel continues her record for literature that is recognizable as—and yet far outstrips expectations for—historical fiction. If you want some more of substance before it’s beach-reading season, Friday at the same time the Brown Hotel is the site for a group reading of recent works by Spalding alumni. More info is at Facebook.com/SpaldingMFA. —T.E. Lyons

FilthyGorgeous : soap opera

Mag Bar

Free | 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

FilthyGorgeous is the place to be if you live for avant-garde costumes, club-kid drag performances, filthy drinks and gorgeous people. The theme for this month’s costume/dance party is soap operas, so watch a few episodes of “Dynasty,” “The Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital” for inspiration. DJs include Andrew Rinehart, Zenpond and SleepyT.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Big Four Lawn

Free | 5-10 p.m.

Find a spot under the sun and listen to the sounds of J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean and Parker Millsap at this WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. And while you’re on the Big Four Lawn, check out the WUOL Classical Corner for a Community Drum Circle with DrumSmart. And afterward, head to Garage Bar for an after-party. There is no cover, but a portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to Friends of the Waterfront.

Advertisement

<a href="http://jroddywalstonandthebusiness.bandcamp.com/album/hail-mega-boys">Hail Mega Boys by J Roddy Walston and the Business</a>

THURSDAY

Nerd Nite May 2018

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Nerd Nite describes itself as “TED Talks, but with more beer.” Presentations for this geek-gathering include “Breaking Down BTS – The KPop Sensation Taking Over the World” by Kara Delost, “In Search of A Meaning of ‘Creativity'” by Jody Hurt and “The Challenge of Finding Friends and How to Solve for it in the Modern World” by Pai Charasika.

FRIDAY

2018 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

Checks Cafe

Free | Times vary

Nothing like a summertime blues festival to get you out of the house. Nearly 10 bands will play over two days, including The Tyrone Cotton and Screamin’ John Project, Gough-Martin Blues Band and The Revelators. This year’s festival T-shirt features local blues musician Tyrone Cotton, and a portion of the proceeds are donated to Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food for underserved school kids. It is hosted by the Kentuckiana Blues Society and Check’s Cafe on the corner of Hickory Street and Burnett Avenue.

Greek Fest 2018

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Free | Times vary

Opa! Greek culture, Greek food (including Greek pastries!), Greek dancing performances and live Bouzouki Music from the Kostas Kastanis Band. Free shuttle service from the Elks Lodge and Lyndon Baptist Church, which are providing extra parking.

Supersonic: The Kentucky Craft Gin Festival

Copper & Kings Distillery

Free | 7-11 p.m.

Sample artisanal gin and cocktails from five Kentucky distilleries at this craft gin festival. Distilleries include Castle & Key, Copper & Kings, Corsair Artisan Distillery, New Riff Distilling and Transformation Spirits. There will also be food, a cash bar and live “Brit-Pop” music.

Portland Festival (June 1–2)

3329 Northwestern Parkway

Free | Times vary

A lot has been said and written about efforts to revitalize Portland (and whether it actually needs or wants it). Here’s a chance to see the neighborhood for yourself — go to the 44th Annual Portland Festival. Expect food trucks, games and rides, art, crafts and live music.