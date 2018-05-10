10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (5/14)

MONDAY

GameKnights

Kaiju

Free | 7 p.m.

Test your board-gaming skills (under the influence of beer or bourbon) at Game Knights. This weekly event, hosted by Nerd Louisville and “Squire,” of Book & Music Exchange (The Highlands), provides a choice selection of board games for you to play with friends. Come early to ensure a spot at the table, and feel free to bring your own board games.

TUESDAY

The Cure’s Closing Shows!

The Cure Lounge

Free-$5 | Times vary

You may have heard that The Cure Lounge is closing, but before it does, the bar is hosting as many shows as it can. On Tuesday at 9 p.m., it’s Viking Night with drink specials and plenty of rowdy barbarians. On Wednesday at 9 p.m., with a $5 cover, you can see a eclectic mix of bands including The Telefones, Blood Planet, ritual/error and John the Band. And on Thursday at 8 p.m., see the last band-show at Cure with live music by VALE, Bathroom Laws and Bridge Burner and whoever else shows up.

Fotocrime Album Release with Jaye Jayle, Pleasures Of The Flesh

Zanzabar

$8 | 8 p.m.

Before you go to this album release show, read LEO’s interview with Fotocrime’s Ryan Patterson about the new album, “Principle of Pain.” Then, party it up with the band at this show with performances by Fotocrime (duh!), Jaye Jayle, Pleasures of The Flesh and Funeral Party DJ.

<a href="http://fotocrime.bandcamp.com/album/principle-of-pain">Principle Of Pain by FOTOCRIME</a>

WEDNESDAY

‘Rick And Morty’ Trivia

Old Louisville Brewery

$1 to play | 7-10 p.m.

We love “Rick And Morty,” and you love “Rick And Morty,” so let’s all hangout and talk about “Rick And Morty.” Trivia costs $1 to play, teams are limited to five people, and feel free to bring your own McNuggets, because Old Louisville Brewery will provide plenty of copycat Szechuan Sauce. First place wins the entry fee pot, second place wins two howlers (a half growler) and howler fills, and third place wins one howler and howler fill. Coming in early to reserve seating is highly encouraged.

Next Louisville: In Conversation with Sadiqa Reynolds

89.3 WFPL News Louisville

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Join 89.3 WFPL News on Wednesday at noon to see a live interview with Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, who will discuss the State of Black Louisville 2018 report. The report details how African-Americans in the city are doing in regards to jobs, justice, education, health and housing. If that intrigues you, LEO is publishing essays from the report, three of which you can read here: part one, part two and part three.

Fourth Street Live! Farmers Market

Fourth Street Live!

No cover | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Omni Hotel — and the city — failed to bring a market for everybody downtown, so leave it to the city’s biggest tourist attraction, Fourth Street Live!, to do it right. Every Wednesday through October, it will host a farmers market, featuring local-only vendors. Free parking is offered.

THURSDAY

Art + Sole

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

This three-mile run/walk passes some of the city’s best murals, street art and wood artisans, and it begins and ends at Against The Grain, so you can enjoy a little buzz as well. The Saucony shoe company will hand out demo-versions of its Saucony Ride ISO shoes for you to test during the run. Arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to claim you size of the shoes. You can also enter raffles to win $50 Fleet Feet gift cards, a pair of the newly-released Saucony Ride 11 shoes and furniture by Bourbon Barrel Furniture by Jason Cohen.

Twilight Thursdays

Churchill Downs

$3 | 4-9 p.m.

Win big bucks (if you’re lucky) during this nighttime thoroughbred racing event at the track. There’s $1 beers from 5-8 p.m., live music byMark Charles Heidinger, Cheyenne Mize and Chris Rodahaffer, lawn games that include snookball and corn hole and food from Mark’s Feed Store, Red Top Gourmet Hot Dogs, 502 Cafe and Steel City Pops.

FRIDAY

West Louisville Candidates Forum and Grand Reception

West Chestnut Street Baptist Church

Free | 6-9 p.m.

This forum is a chance to hear from candidates running for multiple positions, including circuit and district court judges, Metro Council seats and state and federal offices. The forum is moderated by Judge Brian C. Edwards, of Jefferson Circuit Court, Division 11. Food and drink provided by Sweet Peaches.

Public Art and Monuments Advisory Committee meeting

South Central Regional Library

Free | Noon-1:30 p.m.

The city committee considering the fate of Louisville’s public art, including Confederate statues, is holding another meeting. According to the Louisville Metro Government website, the panel will “consider the historical representation of our city’s existing public art and monuments and develop principles that aspire to make public spaces welcoming and reflective of our diverse community.” The website also encourages the public to participate in the meetings through written comments. Comments can be submitted through an online form here.