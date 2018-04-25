Record Review: Transgression – ‘Power Shift’

With hard-hitting, sludgy riffs and primal, seek-and-destroy screams, Transgression’s hardcore punk has a heart full of napalm. The three songs on Power Shift, about love lost and social imbalance, have an intense, visceral surface and a poetic, sharp and pissed-off lyrical undercurrent. The album’s opening track “Heavy On My Mind” dives into how love can transition to hate — “It’s the season of sleeping / It’s not your face that I’m dreaming of / Now you’re a nightmare / I wish would disappear” — which epitomizes the smart, cutting aggression on this record.

