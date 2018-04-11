Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Bevin pisses off GOP again | Rose and Thorn

Gov. Matt Bevin gets a rose for vetoing the state budget and tax bills, and a thorn for doing it for all of the wrong reasons. He thinks the budget bill is too generous to all of us peons, and the tax bill is not generous enough to Big Business and his cronies.

And in other news, the sun is hot… | Thorn

…Yet a new analysis says the state tax bill favors the rich. The wealthiest 1 percent on average would enjoy an overall tax cut of $7,086 a year, while those earning $21,000 or less could expect to pay about $93 a year more in taxes, says the “liberal leaning” Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy, per Courier Journal.

This would explain a lot… | Absurd

Thank you for CJ-splaining the Nickelback phenomenon in regards to Gov. Matt “Chatterbox” Bevin, but you missed something. After a protesting teacher hoisted a sign that said “Bevin Listens to Nickelback,” a CJ reporter wrote about its, uh… relevance, concluding: “The big question is: Does Bevin actually listen to Nickelback? We’ll probably never know for sure, but if he does his favorite song is probably ‘She Keeps Me Up.’” No mention in the story that the band’s bassist has admitted the song is about cocaine use.

Toxic is as toxic does | Thorn

Social media gives politicians new ways to be stupid. Prime example: state Rep. Stephen “Toxic” Meredith’s response to a tweet about teachers running for office was, “40% of high school grads can’t read or do math. Yes, let’s see what they can do with state government.” After removing his foot from his pious, uneducated mouth, the Leitchfield Republican told WDRB: “The point I was trying to make was that teachers should go ahead and run for office … But I want them to know that it’s not as easy as it looks.” In a craven, but ironic, retreat from his critics, he deactivated his Twitter account, saying: “Social media is just getting too toxic.”

When is graffiti not vandalism but free speech? | Absurd

Noticed graffiti on the wall of a newly-built flood basin building on Logan Street? “That wall was actually designed for folks [to] contribute their ‘art,’” tweeted LouisvilleMSD, adding that anything “offensive” would be removed. So government decides what’s offensive?