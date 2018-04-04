Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Support teachers | Rose

A rose goes to Kentucky teachers who stayed home and marched on Frankfort after Republican state lawmakers rushed through a misdirected pension bill. The GOP should have heeded the thousands of teachers and their families, rather than bend over for the thuggish, insult-hurling tRump mannequin in the governor’s office. Why? Because we will use the rollcall vote for Senate Bill 151 as a voting guide Election Day.

Someone with common cents | Rose

UofL’s student newspaper The Louisville Cardinal has been saved by (former) interim President Greg Postel, who said the school will buy $25,000 in ads. The paper faced closing because officials said they could not longer afford ad buys. But, Postel told The Cardinal, the paper “provides an important educational opportunity for many of our students, and it is an important source of information for our campus community.”

Beat Bevin’s block | Rose

A judge said last week Bevin can block people from his social media accounts for whatever small-brain reason. So a rose goes to @MattBevinRT and @GovMattBevinRT, which mirror the governor’s tweet eruptions, thus allowing people get around his blocks.

Who let Paul Blart in? | Thorn

Louisville City FC fans were told by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy to remove masks and face-covering scarves, which violate a city ordinance barring such head-wear in public places, Courier Journal reported. No citations were issued, and later the department clarified it would not enforce the ordinance at games.

Press release journalism | Rose

This space had been reserved for a rather sour critique of a local news outlet that failed to disclose its conflicts of interest in a story on Leadership Louisville, let alone explain what the group does. Instead, we give a rose to the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting for its first place award from Investigative Reporters and Editors for “The Pope’s Long Con,” a series about the late state Rep. Dan Johnson. KyCIR, whose work occasionally appears in LEO, also was a finalist for “Louisville Police Don’t Enforce Immigration – But Help The Feds Do It,” which led to new rules for when and how Louisville police can work with federal immigration agents.