This past Saturday, NuLu Bock Fest took over Market Street. Featuring beer, vendors and goat races, the third-year event marked one of the season’s first street festivals. The goat races were conveniently placed between Billy Goat Strut Alley and Nanny Goat Strut Alley. This year, the baby goat race champion was “Lil Smokey” and the adult champion was “Robert Mueller,” who faced off against “Gin and Tonic” in the finals.