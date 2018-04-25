Record Review: Meridian Signals  – ‘Hauntological Studies Vol. 1’

The work of LEO contributor Michael C. Powell, Meridian Signals pays homage to the works of Boards of Canada or Tycho, lo-fi electronic jams. Despite the ominous title, Hauntological Studies Vol. 1 serves more as a retro-future take on pop culture ephemera, broadcast signals chopped and screwed, flitting in and out of existence on the periphery of your conscious, a half-watched, half-remembered clip filtered through the haze of memory. As such, there is a trance-like dreaminess to the album that invites replays, the soundtrack to an ever-shifting social landscape. Powell captures a reflective quality in his music, which serves to mirror your mood rather than to shape it, a magic trick in its own right.

