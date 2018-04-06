LEO’s Guide to Friday the 13th Tattoo Specials

Friday the 13th is supposed to be unlucky, but some tattoo shops have made it all about affordable ink by offering $13 tattoos. Customers can choose from a flash-sheet of designs, which are small and usually follow the macabre-theme of the day. If you’ve never gotten a tattoo before, it’s an affordable way to try it out. Or maybe you’ve gotten a ton, and this is an easy way to fill in spots you’ve missed.

According to the VICE article “How Friday the 13th Became Black Friday for Tattoos,” what started as a gimmick for one tattoo shop has become a country-wide phenomenon. But not all shops are in favor of the tradition, with a few even claiming it’s bad for business.

Erik Angelini of Cryptic Ink in Louisville said his shop will never participate because it does only “quality, custom pieces of art … not cookie-cutter tattoos. I’m not running a factory here.”

“You can guarantee that for that amount of money, the artist really doesn’t care what he’s putting on you, and is most likely trying to grind it out as fast as possible just to be able to make any kind of income to pay bills and survive. My customers want the best quality art they can get, and they understand that comes with a price,” he said.

But Karen DeVore of Art and Soul Tattoo in Louisville said the goal of the day is to express customer appreciation, and “the idea that a tattoo artist with over 20 years of experience who always provides the finest quality tattoos, would turn a right about face and suddenly tattoo a poor piece because it is Friday the 13th is absurd.”

“Friday the 13th has the same artists, the same brands of supplies and the same care and craftsmanship as the rest of the year. The quality is not lower because of the day. The main difference on Friday the 13th is that we have select sheets only, and the designs are small. Folks who attend Friday the 13th tend to be our regular customers who want to hang out at the shop. It is an opportunity to meet and greet and talk with each other,” she said.

So at the end of the day, we trust you, the reader, to be able to make your own decisions. Here is a list of local tattoo shops offering specials on Friday the 13th.

Note that all of these shops will be serving customers on a first-come, first-served basis. And while some shops won’t be posting their flash sheets online, you can always view their previous work online to get a sense of each shop’s artistic style.

Art and Soul Tattoo Parlor

1679 Old Preston Highway N., Ste. 22

Art and Soul Tattoo Parlor says that it is the first tattoo shop in Louisville to offer $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th. And not only will the shop be participating in the $13 tattoo tradition, but it will offer a special $20 flash sheet. Proceeds from the $20 sheet go to fellow tattooer Mike “Boda” Cota, who is recovering from a number of health problems, including cancer and a liver transplant.

Black Heart Tattoo Gallery

124 N. Clay St.

Black Heart Tattoo Gallery is a combination art gallery and tattoo studio that offers full, custom tattooing because it believes “every tattoo is one of a kind, just like you.” For Friday the 13th, the shop said it is offering “unique, interesting designs with options for customer customization in multiple colors rather than opting for simpler, single or two color designs that attendees may see in other shops.” Tattoos will cost $13 with a minimum tip of $7.

Dork

423 W. Chestnut St.

Dork, the tattoo shop that says its goal is to “provide a diverse and creative space for artists and customers,” is offering a Friday the 13th tattoo specials with a twist. Instead of offering $13 tats, the shop is offering quarter-sized tattoos for $31.

Hard Life Tattoos

5520 Fern Valley Road, No. 107

Hard Life Tattoos is offering not only $13 tattoos but also $13 piercings. Whether you choose one or both, each comes with a minimum tip of $12. The flash sheet below is a preview of what the shop is offering, but more designs will be available at the shop the day of.

Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour

1052 Bardstown Road

Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour says that its artists strive to create art that meets the customer’s desires while also continuing to grow as visual artists. The shop also helps to cultivate a sense of community by collaborating with other local business and nonprofits. On the 13th, the shop is offering $13 tattoos with a minimum $7 tip, and one tattoo per client.

Tattoo Salvation & Piercing Redemption

1412 Bardstown Road

Tattoo Salvation & Piercing Redemption says it wasn’t the first to offer $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th, but the artists are the most consistent in honoring the tradition. That is why this year they are hosting the “Friday the 13th Extravaganza XII” with $13 tattoos, with a minimum tip of $7, and $13 off regular piercing prices. In addition to the flash-sheet below, another flash-sheet of designs will be released the day of the event. The shop said the only alterations allowed to the designs will be color substitutions or omissions, but all designs must have a black outline. The shop will also not do any $13 tattoos on hands, feet, neck or head.