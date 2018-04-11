Gonzofest music Anemic Royalty
The 2018 Gonzofest music lineup

While the focal point of GonzoFest is celebrating and discussing the work of Hunter S. Thompson, the festival always does a solid job of putting together a day full of music, as well. Below is the band schedule for the festival, which takes place on Saturday, April 14 at the Louisville Free Public Library.

Southern Sirens  |  2 p.m.
A rootsy, pop-leaning Americana band, Southern Sirens have a bright and breezy, piano-driven sound.

Anemic Royalty  |  3 p.m.
Anemic Royalty plays driving, straightforward rock, but they also have an angular, indie side, making them an anthemic band with range. Their recently-released record is Spotify generation rock and roll, made by a band that seems raised on the rock gods, but well informed about the entire tree of music launched by the electric guitar.

Jet Lawrence  |  4 p.m.
Jet Lawrence has a grunge-leaning, no-frills style that tips its hat to classic rock, but filtered through that ‘90s distorted sound.

Ron Whitehead & The Storm Generation Band  |  5 p.m.
Part sharp, freewheeling poetry, part chaotic, jazz-inspired rock, Ron Whitehead & The Storm Generation is a spoken word vehicle that twists Whitehead’s creative output in a slightly different direction.

Electric Garden  |  6:20 p.m.
A six-piece psych-funk band, Electric Garden has prog and experimental elements that shine through their jam band-leaning sound that has an ethereal ’70s tilt.

