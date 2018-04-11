GonzoFest 2018: GonzoFest schedule

This year’s GonzoFest Louisville includes expanded panel discussions, spoken word, poetry readings, a PBS documentary screening and an all-local music lineup. All panel discussions and the documentary screening will take place inside the Louisville Free Public Library’s auditorium on the first floor. All music, spoken word, poetry readings and performances will take place on the exterior grounds of the library in the York Street parking lot closest to Third Street. A donation of $10 is suggested for entry.

12-1 p.m.

Writing “Hell’s Angels”: Will the Real Hunter S. Thompson Please Stand Up

Featuring: Timothy Denevi and Margaret Harrell

1:10-1:50 p.m.

Book Signings: Margaret Harrell, Ron Whitehead and Juan Thompson

1:30-2:30 p.m.

The Battle of Michigan Avenue: Chicago 1968, HST and Violence Against Journalists

Panelists: Michael Lindenberger, Timothy Denevi and Ryan Van Velzer

Moderator: Kate Howard

1:45 p.m.

Spoken Word: Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library Reading

2 p.m.

Southern Sirens

2:45 p.m.

Spoken Word: Shakespeare’s Monkey

3 p.m.

Anemic Royalty

3-4 p.m.

“The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo: Film Screening” and Q&A

Panelists: Phillip Rodriguez and Gaba Gavi

Moderator: Michael Lindenberger

Advertisement

3:50 p.m.

Spoken Word: Heidi Taylor

4 p.m.

Jet Lawrence

4:45-5:45 p.m.

Who Was Virginia Thompson? (Ron Whitehead) and Roots: Exploring My Father’s Early Years in Louisville (Juan Thompson)

4:50 p.m.

Spoken Word: Brandon Harrison

5 p.m.

Ron Whitehead & the Storm Generation Band

6 p.m.

Keynote and Contest Award Presentations:

Jim Blanton, Mitchell Davis and Ron Whitehead

6:05 p.m.

Spoken Word: Hannah Drake

6:30 p.m.

Electric Garden