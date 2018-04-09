An early stream of ‘The Curse of the Crystal Teeth’ by Baby Bones

After forming to write and record a song (“Pay Us In Dimes”) for the We Have A Bevin Problem compilation, Baby Bones decided to stay together and make an entire album, which resulted in the riff-heavy The Curse of the Crystal Teeth. You can listen to it below, in advance of its Friday release. Living somewhere inside the triangle of ominous doom metal, driving punk and chilly shoegaze, Baby Bones packs a punch without being overly reliant on speed and raw power. The Curse of the Crystal Teeth will be released via Gubbey Records on April 14 via a show at Kaiju.

