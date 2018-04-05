5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (4/20)

FRIDAY

The April Flea Off Market (April 20–22)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Times vary

Before you descend into Thunder Over Louisville madness — or instead of that — stop at The Flea Off Market. The flea opens Friday with live music by King Kong at 6 p.m. On Saturday, there are free yoga classes at 11 a.m., and live music by The Family Secret at 7 p.m. And at 8 p.m. enjoy a Thunder Over Louisville Party with free smores, live music, $4 pints of Monnik Beer Co. brew and $5 seasonal cocktails. As if that isn’t enough, the party continues Sunday with $5 Bloody Marys and Mint juleps all day — and a free yoga class at 3 p.m.

Hemp Night with ‘World’s Dankest Beer’: New Belgium Hemperor HPA

Holy Grale

No cover | 4 p.m.-midnight

After you celebrate 4/20 at home with a light toke, head to Holy Grale for its hemp night. New Belgium Brewing Co. is releasing its new brew, the Hemperor HPA, billed as “the world’s dankest beer.” The beer will be served in a Hemperor pint glass that you can take home while supplies last (all for $6). Also on hand for a chat from 4-7 p.m. are the hemp purveyors of Kentucky Hempworks, Laura’s Mercantile and Victory Hemp Foods.

SATURDAY

LEO’s Guide to Record Store Day in Louisville

Various locations

No cover | Times vary

Record Store Day is an international, vinyl holiday that elevates the visibility of small record shops by giving them access to exclusive records, featuring hundreds of new releases this year. As always, everything is limited, and not everything will be available at every store, but… This year’s Record Day Exclusives include Johnny Cash, Courtney Barnett, Miles Davis, J Dilla, Jimi Hendrix, The Kills, Led Zeppelin, Lou Reed, Taylor Swift and more. To help you on your sonic journey, LEO put together this handy list of stores participating in Record Store Day. —Scott Recker

Advertisement

Louisville Earth Walk

Iroquois Amphitheater

Donations | 9 a.m.-noon

Celebrate Earth Day and your desire for a clean, healthy planet and sustainable city, with a family-friendly 5K through Iroquois Park. Along the walk will be “music, information tables, brief inspirational talks and a nature-focused children’s play area,” as well as activities in the amphitheater before and after the race. Preregistration can be done online and comes with a $5 discount. For more information, including team participation, visit the website. —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

Second Annual Akasha Pintwood Derby

Akasha Brewing Company

$25 to race (includes car kit) | 1-6 p.m.

Screw the Kentucky Derby, check out the Pintwood Derby. There are 40 slots open for individuals or business teams to race in this pinewood car race. Car kits are available at the taproom, and it’s $25 to race (car kit included) or $20 if you already have a car. For those bringing their own car, be sure to check the Facebook event page to learn the very-specific car specifications. First, second and third place winners will have a cash donation sent to their registered charity.