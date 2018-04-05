5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (4/6)

FRIDAY

Tartan Day with The Scottish Society of Louisville

Crescent Hill Library and Molly Malone’s Highlands

No cover | Times vary

Celebrate Tartan Day, which commemorates the Scottish Declaration of Independence, with the Scottish Society of Louisville. The society will be at the Crescent Hill Library from 2:30-5 p.m. for a meet and greet where you can learn more about Scottish history and heritage. And then from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the society will continue the celebration at Molly Malone’s Highlands, where a portion of sales goes to the Scottish Society of Louisville.

‘The Power to the Powerless’ by Carlos Gamez de Francisco

Moremen Moloney Contemporary

Free | Times vary

Carlos Gamez de Francisco’s exhibition, “The Power to the Powerless,” will be on display during the April 6 Republic Bank First Friday Hop. His photographs are not what they seem. While the portraits look majestic, with a Renaissance vibe, the sitters are not rich. The sumptuous clothing and headdresses are items found around the house. “These photographs respond to my need to portray the ordinary people of Cuba,” he said. “In this work, I inquire about the problematic and subjective notion of power by altering the historical role of portraits in society. I wanted to reconstruct the meaning of power and to construct hope.” Although the exhibition will end on Saturday, April 7, his photographs will be on display in the gallery through April. Moremen Moloney Contemporary is also showing “Deliberate Expressions” by Mildred Jarrett. —Jo Anne Triplett

SATURDAY

Passion Meets Fashion 2018

PLAY Louisville

$10 | 6-9 p.m.

This is our kind of fashion show: gender-neutral clothing of BLōFISH Clothing Co. with models and adoptable doggos from Saving Sunny Inc., the animal rescue organization founded by LEO’s Barkeep Confessions columnist Kelsey Westbrook. The theme of this year’s show is “Survivors,” and will “celebrate the strength and survival of all walks of life, and we’ll tell a story on the runway” with models from Derby City Consent’s Survivor Modeling Project. A raffle will also take place, with proceeds benefiting Saving Sunny, Inc. Oh, please, leave your puppers at home.

Tallis and Tech – A Virtual Reality Choral Experience

21c Museum Hotel Louisville

Free | 7-10 p.m.

What preceded surround sound? Well, as far as music goes, people basically stood on all sides of you and sang. At least, that is sort of what composer Thomas Tallis tried to accomplish back in 1570, when he composed “Spem in alium” for a 40-person chorus that would form a horseshoe around its audience. 90.5 WUOL and the Louisville Chamber Choir are bringing Tallis’ work to the 21st century with actual surround-sound technology. Visitors can experience the production and 360-degree video in the main floor video gallery of the 21c Museum. An introduction and discussion will be led by UofL Director of Liberal Studies John Hale at 8 p.m. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

SUNDAY

‘90’s Sci-fi/Horror Movie Art Show

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 3 p.m.-4 a.m.

Inquiring minds want to know: What’s your favorite ‘90’s sci-fi or horror movie — in art? I can’t say I have a fav horror film; they scare the bejesus out of me. The group that brought you the “‘80’s Scifi/Horror Movie Art Show” last year has moved it up a decade. With art by over 35 artists, expect to see a few films you’ve seen. Movie art featured this year include “Silence of the Lambs,” “The Crow” and “The Craft.” —Jo Anne Triplett