5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (4/13)

FRIDAY

Tattoo Convention and Friday the 13th Tattoo Specials

Kentucky Exposition Center | Various locations

Prices and times vary

If you’re into getting inked, you should be at this convention. It’s three days of exhibits with hundreds of the finest tattooers from around the country, tattoo memorabilia and art and even carnival sideshow performers. Tickets are $20 for a single day or $40 for all three days, but you may want to bring a little extra cash in case you want to get tatted on the spot. But if you’re looking for a more affordable way to get ink, check out “LEO’s Guide to Friday the 13th Tattoo Specials” to see all the tattoo shops in Louisville offering $13 tattoos on this Friday the 13th.

A Night of Living Gonzo and GonzoFest Louisville 2018

Jimmy Can’t Dance | Louisville Free Public Library, Downtown

Prices and times vary

In preparation for GonzoFest Louisville on Saturday, Jimmy Can’t Dance on Friday is hosting a Gonzo-themed music, art and words party from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. You’ll find a pop-up art show curated by Kyle Bice, live music by Phillipe Lejeune and Friends and spoken word poetry by Ron Whitehead. The pop-up art show is free to view, but the live entertainment downstairs will cost you $10. And on Saturday, GonzoFest proper starts at noon with more spoken word poetry, music and art till 8 p.m. Click the following links to read more about the 2018 Gonzofest music lineup, GonzoFest’s literary journalism winner and the journey of Hunter Thompson’s son to finding his roots in Louisville.

SATURDAY

Beer Fest

Lucky’s Market Louisville

$5 | 2-6 p.m.

Beer Fest has beer. You like beer. Go drink beer at Beer Fest. There will be beers from 12 regional breweries including Goodwood Brewing, Against The Grain Brewery and Rhinegeist. You can also expect live music, cornhole with prizes and more.

Advertisement

Louisville Graffiti Vandalism Census

Various locations

Free | Times vary

Do you view graffiti as art or vandalism? If it’s the latter, you may want to participate in The Louisville Annual Graffiti Vandalism Census. Billed as an urban scavenger hunt, the goal of the census is to help identify the location and quantity of graffiti in the city so the city can better appropriate funding and cleaning efforts. Volunteers will be given a 20-30 minute training on how to recognize and properly record graffiti, and the split into teams of two to four to explore specific areas of the city. Click here to find the meetup for your area.

SUNDAY

Ace’s Heavy Metal Barf!

Seidenfaden’s

Free | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Join the Louisville Gore Club for this night of Heavy Metal themed films that celebrate everything horror, cult and B-movie related. Sponsored by Baxter Avenue Theatre, screenings include “Shock Em Dead,” “Rock N Roll Nightmare,” “Slaughter House Rock” and “Black Roses.” You also find $3 wells, $3 Espolon Tequila drinks and plenty of rad peeps.