10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in April

Dr. Dog

Mercury Ballroom

Friday, April 6

A venerable, neo-psychedelic indie band that has been steadily releasing albums for a decade and a half, Dr. Dog has swirled roots and rock revivalist sensibilities into a modern, always-shifting sound.



Hide, Transgression, Bathroom Laws

The Cure Lounge

Friday, April 6

A night of sociopolitical-charged, punk-leaning music — all three of these bands can bring the best out of layers of noise and walls of sound.

<a href="http://transgressionhc.bandcamp.com/album/hateful-demonstration">HATEFUL DEMONSTRATION by TRANSGRESSION</a>

Frederick The Younger, GRLwood, Bendigo Fletcher

Headliners Music Hall

Friday, April 6

Frederick The Younger has a retro-revialist pop-rock lean, while GRLwood plays manic quiet-loud punk with a ton of range, and Bendigo Fletcher turns in relaxed, but dense psych-folk.



Rogue Wave

(performing Asleep At Heaven’s Gate)

Headliners Music Hall

Saturday, April 7

Last year, Rogue Waves’ third studio album, Asleep At Heaven’s Gate, turned 10 years old. And, following up on a reissue last month of the album, the experimental indie band will perform it in full, including during this stop at Headliners.



Phoebe Bridgers, Daddy Issues

Zanzabar

Wednesday, April 11

A versatile and sharp indie singer-songwriter who leans into folk, but goes well beyond it, Phoebe Bridgers has an ethereal sound that’s clever and thoughtful in its ability to take something stark and melancholy and twist in additional layers and ideas. Daddy Issues is a grunge-pop force that’s full of impact and honesty, with punk attitude and rock-and-roll heart.



The Archaeas, Baby Bones (record release)

Kaiju

Saturday, April 14

With a New York Dolls-type of proto-punk, The Archaeas have a big, chaotic sound that’s also catchy and addicting, running that tricky line with precision. Baby Bones, a dark indie band that flirts with the edges of prog and metal, are releasing their first record.

<a href="http://babybonesband.bandcamp.com/track/pay-us-in-dimes">Pay Us In Dimes by Baby Bones</a>

Dr. Dundiff & Touch A.C.

Zanzabar

Saturday, April 21

Dr. Dundiff & Touch A.C., two driving forces in the local hip-hop community, teamed up for another album, Death, so count on new material and bet on surprise guests.

<a href="http://drdundiff.bandcamp.com/album/death">Death by Touch A.C. & Dr. Dundiff</a>

Lissie, The Weeks, Phourist and the Photons

Waterfront Wednesday: Big Four Lawn

Wednesday, April 25

The first Waterfront Wednesday of the year features Lissie, The Weeks and Phourist and the Photons. It’s free, as always, and music starts around 6 p.m.



The Mavericks

Iroquois Ampitheater

Friday, April 27

Spinning together country, latin, rock and pop, The Mavericks play rootsy music in a clever and catchy way.



Schnitzelburg Walk

Monnik Stage

Saturday, April 28

During the annual Schnitzelburg Walk, Monnik always puts together a solid lineup of local music, and this year’s no different, with Zach Stefanski, DUD, Wombo, The Cut Family Foundation and Planetary Overdrive all performing on their outdoor stage.

