10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (4/9)

MONDAY

Nonpartisan Louisville Mayoral Candidate Forum

UofL, Ekstrom Library

Free | 6-8 p.m.

This is your chance to hear from Democratic, Republican and Independent candidates running for mayor of Louisville. FORward Radio listeners selected the theme: “equal opportunity and justice: racial and economic equality and environmental and food justice.” Mayor Greg Fischer is running for one more, final term (he’s term-limited), and faces a challenge from a few challengers. You can even ask them questions at forwardradio.org. —Aaron Yarmuth

TUESDAY

Tuesday Vinyl Nite with Yons & Dr. Dundiff

Galaxie

Free | 8 p.m.-midnight

According to LEO’s crack-team of musicologists, it’s a scientifically-proven fact that music is best experienced with other people. So join your fellow music lovers for this vinyl night with Dr. Dundiff and Yons. It’s a chance to play your favorite records, hear others favorites and maybe even expand your own musical tastes.

Education Roundtable Discussion with Richard Becker and Chris Kolb

Heine Brothers’ Coffee, Schnitzelburg

Free | 4-5 p.m.

This roundtable discussion asks: What’s next for Kentucky’s public education system after the recent pension reform? Joining the discussion will be JCPS School Board Member Chris Kolb and Richard Becker, a Democratic candidate for state representative. All are welcome, but teachers and school employees are especially encouraged to attend.

WEDNESDAY

BBFC presents ‘Miami Connection’

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 9-10:30 p.m.

Join Black Box Film Cult for a very special screening of the shitshow that is “Miami Connection.” Here is a brief rundown of what you can expect to see: Ninjas, terrible acting, motorcycle gangs/rock bands, poorly-executed taekwondo, soap opera-level drama and extreme violence. All of these things combine to make a cult classic that you must see if you’re a fan of B-movies.

THURSDAY

LouiEvolve Celebrity Basketball Game

Walden School

$5 | 7 p.m.

The hip-hop and arts festival, LouiEvolve, is hosting a celebrity basketball game with local MCs, producers, DJs, writers and performers. Cicily Bullard will perform the national anthem, Methodical Wun is providing the halftime entertainment, and DJ DS will keep the tempo up throughout the game.

‘Relevance to the Present’

Locust Grove

Free | 6-8 p.m.

“Relevance to the Present” is a performance piece based on slave narratives and performed by area high school students. The program is produced by Genesis Arts Kentucky, Inc., which says its mission is “providing everyone with access to quality arts education and quality performances.”

FRIDAY

‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ with Ut Gret

The Floyd Theater

Free | 8-11 p.m.

Sometimes the score/soundtrack of a film can transcend the film itself. That is likely the case with this unique event, where the avant-garde band Ut Gret is performing a live score to the 1920’s silent film “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

Friday the 13th Tattoo Specials

Various locations

$13-$31 | Times vary

Friday the 13th is supposed to be unlucky, but some tattoo shops have made it all about affordable ink by offering $13 tattoos. Customers can choose from a flash-sheet of designs, which are small and usually follow the macabre-theme of the day. If you’ve never gotten a tattoo before, it’s an affordable way to try it out. Or maybe you’ve gotten a ton, and this is an easy way to fill-in spots you’ve missed. Not all shops are in favor of this tradition, but LEO trusts you, the reader, to decide for yourself. Read more about the controversy and which stores are offering tattoo specials here.

A Night of Living Gonzo

Jimmy Can’t Dance

Prices and times vary

In preparation for GonzoFest Louisville on Saturday, Jimmy Can’t Dance is hosting a night of Gonzo-themed music, art and words. On the first floor, in Another Sandwich Shop, you’ll find a pop-up art show curated by Kyle Bice. Down the stairs, in Jimmy Can’t Dance, there is going to be live music by Phillipe Lejeune and Friends and spoken word poetry by Ron Whitehead. The live entertainment downstairs will cost you $10.

The April Flea Off Market (April 13–15)

Fresh Start Growers’ Supply

No cover | Times vary

You know the dealio! The Flea Off Market is back with over 200 local vendors, yoga classes, puppet shows and food truck deliciousness. The only question you have to ask yourself is: Are you going one day or all three?