10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (4/30)

MONDAY

Democratic Primary Candidate Forum – Louisville Mayor

IBEW Local 369 Union Hall

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Hear from all of the candidates running in the Democratic primary for mayor: including Mayor Greg Fischer, Ryan Fenwick, Lawrence Bold Williams, Dave Biggers and Daniel Gillette. The forum will be moderated by Phillip M. Bailey (a former LEO writer who now works for Courier Journal).

TUESDAY

May Day Acupuncture

Louisville Acupuncture

Free | 4-7 p.m.

In honor of May Day, or International Workers’ Day, Louisville Community Acupuncture (aka the “The Best Pricks In Town”) is offering free acupuncture. This event is first come, first served and ends at 7 p.m.

Kentucky Colonels 50th Reunion

Kentucky Exposition Center

Free with Pegasus Pin | 6-8 p.m.

Looking to get your dad something for Father’s Day? Well, you won’t have too many more chances to get autographs from the Kentucky Colonels, Louisville’s last pro basketball team. Twelve of the former players, coaches and others will be at this reunion. This event coincides with the Pegasus Parade float preview party. There is a two-item limit for autographs.

Quiet Louisville

Fourth Street Live!

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

As Louisville descends into Derby madness, take time to slow down and meditate. Quiet Louisville is a meditation gathering billed as a chance to “cultivate calm minds and compassionate hearts in a turbulent world.” It’ll take you only an hour, and the benefits are well worth it.

Four Days of Musical Goodness!

The Cure Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.

The Cure Lounge is celebrating the build-up to Derby the only way it knows how, with nonstop punk rock shows. On May 1, see Jollys, The Kids Born Wrong and Blythe & Cookie Delight at 9 p.m.; on May 2, Yazan, The Unwashed and The Captain The Ship are playing; on May 3, catch a show with Hissing Tiles, R.E.P.E.T.I.T.I.O.N. and Tramp; and finally, on May 4, see Winston on Wheels, Schwervon! and The Drowsy’s.

WEDNESDAY

Bao & Beer\Steamed Bun Pop-Up

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 6 p.m.

Chef Josh Lehman, formerly of the Holy Grale, is coming to Mile Wide this Wednesday to serve up an à la carte bao menu for everyone. Bao is a Chinese dish that consists of steamed, filled buns that vary greatly depending on the ingredients you add. And like all foods, it goes great with a beer from Mile Wide.

THURSDAY

Butchertown Race Days (May 3–4)

Copper & Kings

No cover | 11 a.m.

Forget horse racing — Copper & Kings is hosting tricycle races for adults. We shouldn’t have to say any more to convince you, but, just in case, the distillery is also hosting a Kentucky Artisan Market with local artists, food trucks and music by King Kong on May 3 and Curio Key Club on May 4.

FRIDAY

May The Fourth Be With You

Kaiju | Black Heart Tattoo Gallery

Prices and times vary

Because of a pun, May 4 has become the unofficial holiday for “Star Wars” fans. Starting at 9 p.m., Kaiju is celebrating with a show that includes performances by DOMDI, Pinky Liberachi, Taylor and DJ 2026 Boize. And Black Heart Tattoo Gallery is honoring the day with a “Star Wars”-themed art show that lasts from 6-10 p.m.

Republic Bank First Friday Hop

Various locations

Free | 7 a.m.-midnight

Downtown Louisville is made up of five art gallery districts: NuLu, South Fourth Street, Museum Row, West Main and Butchertown. The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is a fantastic way to tour the over 40 art galleries, restaurants, boutiques and shops. And many of the businesses along this hop host specials or live music. The whole tour is roughly a five-mile round trip and takes about four hours to complete if you spend 15 minutes in each gallery. Dogs are welcome if kept on a leash, and owners must ask galleries for permission before bringing dogs inside.

Sherby

Sherwood Ave.

$5 donation | 3 p.m.-midnight

Sherby is a neighborhood festival benefitting local charities, but more importantly, it’s a bangin’ Derby Eve party. Enjoy grub from food trucks Red’s Comfort Food, L’ville Sushi Truck and Smok’N Cantina; and live music by Them Vibes, Electric Garden, Maggie Rose, Fela Booty, River Rounders, Maximón and Jesse Charles Hammock.