Record Review: Vyva Melinkolya — S/T

Thick clouds of fuzzy, noise-rock riffs are paired with light, ethereal vocals that subtly shine through the stormy guitars on Vyva Melinkolya’s self-titled record, which runs an interesting juxtaposition between loud and aggressive, and soft and steady. There’s something compelling about both sides — how the chaotic guitar work rattles around your brain, while the vocals have a relaxed, soothing quality. It mixes well together, forming something that falls in-between airy dream-pop and wall-of-sound shoegaze. Soaked in effects, Melinkolya is able to go deep into chaotic experimentation without ever going completely off the rails.

<a href="http://vyva-melinkolyaky.bandcamp.com/album/vyva-melinkolya">Vyva Melinkolya by Vyva Melinkolya</a>

Advertisement