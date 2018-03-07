Record Review: Tropical Trash — ‘A Dent in the Forever Can’

Leaving behind the screeching punk fury found on their last record, UFO Rot, Tropical Trash favored scuzzy guitar and mid-tempo riffs stacked high with noise on their newest album, A Dent in the Forever Can — a malignant and morose shuffle. The album eschews any formal ordering, placing four, comparably straight-forward rock songs in front of a 15-minute, found-sound piece. By the closer “Circling AT&T…It takes a train to fuck,” Tropical Trash becomes completely unglued, reveling in a bleak and atmospheric cacophony of metal on metal sounds and low, long drone pulses.

<a href="http://tropicaltrash.bandcamp.com/album/a-dent-in-the-forever-can-2">A DENT IN THE FOREVER CAN by Tropical Trash</a>

