Leaving behind the screeching punk fury found on their last record, UFO Rot, Tropical Trash favored scuzzy guitar and mid-tempo riffs stacked high with noise on their newest album, A Dent in the Forever Can — a malignant and morose shuffle. The album eschews any formal ordering, placing four, comparably straight-forward rock songs in front of a 15-minute, found-sound piece. By the closer “Circling AT&T…It takes a train to fuck,” Tropical Trash becomes completely unglued, reveling in a bleak and atmospheric cacophony of metal on metal sounds and low, long drone pulses.
Record Review: Tropical Trash — ‘A Dent in the Forever Can’
Leaving behind the screeching punk fury found on their last record, UFO Rot, Tropical Trash favored scuzzy guitar and mid-tempo riffs stacked high with noise on their newest album, A Dent in the Forever Can — a malignant and morose shuffle. The album eschews any formal ordering, placing four, comparably straight-forward rock songs in front of a 15-minute, found-sound piece. By the closer “Circling AT&T…It takes a train to fuck,” Tropical Trash becomes completely unglued, reveling in a bleak and atmospheric cacophony of metal on metal sounds and low, long drone pulses.
Comments