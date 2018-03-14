Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Sounds safe to us! | Absurd

Maybe coming to a highway near you — Truck Trains! That’s right, the state Senate passed a bill that would allow “truck platooning,” or trucks traveling 250 feet apart, driving in sync with electronically-coordinated speeds through wireless communication. SB 116 is in the House now.

Not the onion | Thorn

Louisville will receive a $100,000 grant to test using police drones to race to locations where already-installed microphones detect gunshots. “When our city is confronted with a major challenge, we respond in a big way,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. Said RoboCop: “Dead or alive, you’re coming with me!” Next up — Cruise missiles, or maybe Tom Cruise missiles… because Kentucky.

CJ has broken the news | Absurd

Breaking News, screamed the red banner across the top of Courier Journal’s website. Was it another pronouncement from Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin about prayer and rocks? Another cringe-worthy peccadillo by tRump? It was much more important — “No more crossing the river to find Yuengling. Here’s where you can finally buy the beer in Kentucky.” Of course, CJ failed to mention Yuengling endorsed tRump.

Advertisement

Good sports | Rose

…But, then, the same paper produced a masterful package of stories Sunday on nepotism involving disgraced, former Athletic Director Tom Jurich and current football coach Bobby Petrino. And then it explored how to fix the corrupt NCAA: “the removal of the one-and-done system as it currently exists; deregulating and incentivizing academics; and amateur athletes being able to profit from their abilities.”

The art of resisting | Rose

In another act of highway hacking, resisters targeted a gun show billboard by festooning it with 17 crosses with the names and ages of students killed in Florida, CJ said. The billboard on southbound I-65 is just the latest point of protest. One on I-65 near Fern Valley Road was tagged with “Kill the NRA.” And “Resist 45” has been painted on billboards around town.