5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (3/16)

FRIDAY

A Louisville Music Tribute ’18

Zanzabar

$5 | 8 p.m.

Watch as some of Louisville’s top musicians put their own spins on other Louisville-based, original songs. This concert is a “tribute to Louisville’s thriving music community,” said promoters, and it features acts by Howell Dawdy, 1200, Small Time Napoleon and DJ Sam Sneed. Proceeds benefit the Poorcastle Festival.

After Hours

Speed Art Museum

$18 | 5-10 p.m.

Party in an art museum at After Hours! The Deloreans and DJ Matt Anthony will provide the music; Consul General of France, Guillaume Lacroix is giving a talk; Speed Cinema is screening “Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy.” Admission includes access to all museum exhibits, and Wiltshire at the Speed will provide a cash bar and food.

SATURDAY

Louisville City FC vs. Nashville SC – Home Opener

Louisville Slugger Field

$16-$18 | 3-5 p.m.

Louisville City FC is back! The 2017 USL champions are, obviously, shooting for another championship and the team needs your support. The home opener is against an unknown commodity, the Nashville Soccer Club. This is Nashville SC’s first season as a team, so who knows if it’ll be tough competition or an excuse for Louisville City FC to rack up a bunch of points. Either way, it should be fun, and who doesn’t like a regional rivalry?

SUNDAY

Cube of Truth

Corner of Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road

Free | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

This has to be one of the oddest protests we’ve seen. People dressed in black and holding computer laptops and tablets will show footage of animal exploitation. Cube of Truth says it is a “peaceful static demonstration akin to an art performance” that aims to “lead bystanders to a vegan conclusion through a combination of local standard-practice animal exploitation footage and conversations.” If you want to participate, dress in black and, if you can, bring a fully-charged laptop or tablet with the appropriate footage downloaded (see the Facebook event page for links). Masks, signs and outreach literature are provided, so anyone can participate.

Glitteroke for Ryan Fenwick for Mayor!

The Cure Lounge

Suggested donation of $3-$10 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Ryan Fenwick is a mayoral candidate challenging Mayor Greg Fischer for the Democratic nomination, and as his campaign Facebook page states, he believes “compassion is about action, rhetoric alone is not enough. This campaign is about building fair democracy in Louisville and bringing compassion to the city’s policies.” So if that sounds like something you can get behind, show some love and support at this Glitteroke fundraiser. It’s a chance to be the front person of a live band, and speak directly with a potential, future mayor.