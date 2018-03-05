5 things to do this weekend in Louisville (3/9)

FRIDAY

Flip The House Party for Dan Canon

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

This isn’t your normal political fundraiser… or birthday party. But, then again, Dan Canon isn’t your normal politician. Plus, it includes most of our favorite types of parties anyway. Organizer and birthday host Dawn Howard said the “drag, burlesque, flow, fire, grinder, sideshow, escape and clowning performers will be entertaining for the night.” Throw in Howell Dawdy’s Karaoke Roulette and all the regular Zanzabar fun, and how could we not endorse this party? All of the organizers and entertainers are donating their time to support this event, which does support Canon’s campaign for U.S. representative from across the river, so bring a little extra tip money for them. Because of campaign finance rules, organizers highly recommend that you buy your tickets online. Door purchases are available, but expect a line — so buy online.

SATURDAY

‘Sweet Dreams’ by Yoko Molotov (through April 15)

Sheherazade Gallery

Free | 7-10 p.m.

The brassy and prolific visual and performing artist Yoko Molotov is showcasing her new iconic work “Sweet Dreams” at Sheherazade’s innovative window gallery, viewable only from the outside. “Sweet Dreams” features a video and six new, panoramic digital drawings inspired by surrealist automatism. Join the artist on 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 when the garage opens for an open house, which will include an 8 p.m. performance by Yoko with Joe Frey and Friends. —J. Cobb

St. Patrick’s Parade!

Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue

Free | 3-6 p.m.

You could say this parade is a reflection of terrible Irish stereotypes, where the goal is to dress like a leprechaun and get as drunk as humanly possible. Or, you could lighten up and just acknowledge that it’s a solid excuse to wear your favorite green outfit and party with your friends! The parade starts at 3 p.m. near Phoenix Hill and ends at the Mid-City Mall. Thousands show up, so be sure to arrive early if you want a spot. And after the parade, head to O’Shea’s Irish Pub where awards will be given to the best parade floats and groups.

Explore An Art Market!

The Dark Market And Radio Arcane (March 10) | Art Sanctuary | 7 p.m.-midnight

The Dark Market, home to many nighttime oddities and art, is joining with Radio Arcane for a night of entertainment, dancing, specialty libations and art! DJs Thulsa Goon and Talamasca are playing from 7-10 p.m., but you have all night to explore the art of over 15 artists.

The Flea Off Market (March 10–11) | Fresh Start Growers Supply | 11 a.m-5 p.m.

The winter is over, and the Flea Off Market is back! As always, you will find over 100 vendors with vintage items, organic produce and meats and much, much more. Not to mention plenty of delicious food, craft beer and cocktails from local food trucks.

SUNDAY

Catholics For Fairness Pilgrimage

Volunteers of America Mid-States

Free | 4:30-7 p.m.

The Fairness Campaign invites everyone, regardless of your religious background, for the annual Pilgrimage to the Cathedral of the Assumption to urge Archbishop Joseph Kurtz to support LGBTQ rights. The meeting will convene at Volunteers of America headquarters at 4 p.m., and begin the pilgrimage at 4:30 p.m. to the Cathedral, where a unified mass will be held as a group starting at 5:30 p.m. —Aaron Yarmuth