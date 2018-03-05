5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (3/23)

FRIDAY

Drag Fundraiser for Indiana Congressional candidate Dan Canon

PRIDE bar + lounge (New Albany, IN)

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

It’s not every day you see a political fundraiser filled with drag queens, but Dan Canon isn’t your usual candidate. Canon is a civil rights lawyer who helped argue the Supreme Court same-sex marriage case, and now he is running as a Democrat for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District. The $5 cover, money from the silent auction and tips to the performers, will all be donated to Canon’s campaign. Performers include Tina Camaro, Tova Uravitch, Uhstel H. Valentine, Zsa Zsa Gabortion, Emma Winters, The Lady Duchess and Gypsy Rose.

‘Ratf**cked’ by David Daley

Carmichael’s Bookstore (Frankfort Avenue)

Free | 7 p.m.

Join David Daley, author of the best-seller “Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count,” as he talks about many ways in which gerrymandering is negatively affecting the country. Daley is the former editor-in-chief of Salon.com, and spent five years as the lifestyles manager at Courier Journal.

SATURDAY

Help! I Need An Adult! Art Show

OPEN Community Arts Center

Free | 3-11 p.m.

Looking for something a bit more adult to do this weekend? Then head to OPEN Community Arts Center for a show featuring plenty of R-rated (possibly X-rated) art by local artists. The suggested age is 21+, and expect drink specials with light snacks at this exhibit, and then an after party at PRIDE bar + lounge in New Albany, Indiana.

SUNDAY

Nikky’s Horror of the Sea Farewell Party!

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

No cover | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Louisville Gore Club member Nicky Bell is leaving Louisville for Florida, so the club is throwing a send-off with a sea-monster themed party. Expect $3 wells, $2 Zombik shots and movie screenings which include “The Host,” “Leviathan” and “Piranha DD.” And if you can’t catch this movie night, read LEO’s Guide to Louisville Movie Nights.

Baby Goat Yoga

Sunny Acres Farm

$35 | 12-2 p.m.

This event is pretty self-explanatory. Yoga is great, baby goats are adorable, and you can experience them both at Sunny Acres Farm this weekend. The session is two hours long, with 30 minutes of playtime with the baby goats before and after the hourlong yoga session. The class will take place rain or shine, but dress for the weather. Spare mats will be available, but you are encouraged to bring one. Organizers also ask that you print your ticket confirmation and bring it with you.