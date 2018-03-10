10 under $5 – What to do this Week in Louisville (3/19)

MONDAY

Taco and Movie Monday: ‘Rush Hour’ Triple Feature!

Old Louisville Brewery

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

Believe it or not, the first couple of “Rush Hour” movies were pretty good. The pointless third-installment and shitty, network TV series may have made you forget, but the action and stunts are worth revisiting. And since this movie night is at a brewery, by the time you reach the third movie, you’ll be buzzed enough to enjoy it. On top of that, the Sabor Latino food truck will provide pork, beef and chicken tacos, empanadas and quesadillas (one with a beer for $6, or three tacos for $6). And if you can’t make it to this movie night, check out LEO’s Guide to Louisville Movie Nights for other options.

Community Yoga

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 suggested donation | 6 p.m.

The Kentucky Yoga Initiative is hosting this power yoga class to give everyone the opportunity to “stretch, build strength, have fun and empower your life!” Bring a mat if you have one, but one can be borrowed at the gallery.

TUESDAY

Trivia and Free Pizza

Mag Bar

No cover | 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Spend your Tuesday playing trivia, drinking beer and eating free pizza at Mag Bar. The trivia is hosted by The Marvelous Clay Baker and will take place at sessions at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. And with the purchase of any draft beer from 4 p.m.-1 a.m., you get a free slice of pizza from Pizza Donisi. Patrons are limited to one slice, and the free pizza coupon must be redeemed the same night.

Beat the Brewery

Recbar

No cover | 6-8 p.m.

Do you have what it takes to beat the high scores set by Mill Creek Brewing Co.? People from the brewery stopped by Recbar this week to play arcade classics, and if you can beat their high scores, you will win sweet, beer-related prizes and bragging rights at this righteous bar.

WEDNESDAY

Provocative Perspectives: What About Communication?

1619 Flux: Art + Activism

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Provocative Perspectives” is a new conversation series that explores “the importance of talking and listening across the Ninth street divide,” said organizers. The first topic is “What About Communication,” with guest Mikal Forbush, senior neighborhood liaison at the Center For Neighborhoods. The speaker will begin at 6 p.m., with drinks and appetizers served throughout.

Advertisement

Politics, Postcards with Democratic candidate Richard Becker

Four Pegs

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Richard Becker’s campaign website describes him as an organizer for a local union and an “experienced advocate for working families and progressive values.” And now, he is running as a Democratic candidate for the Kentucky House of Representatives. Read more on Becker here, and if he sounds like your kind of candidate, head to Four Pegs where you can enjoy food and drink on the campaign’s tab and get involved by helping write postcards to voters.

Games on Tap

Great Flood Brewing Co.

Free | 6:30-10 p.m.

This weekly board game meetup is for tabletop gaming enthusiasts and novices. Arrive anytime, grab a drink with your friends and choose from over 50 classic and modern games (or bring your own). As the Games on Tap Facebook put it, “Come for the games, stay for the booze… or vice versa.”

THURSDAY

Making And Shaping History: Women In Space Science

Gheens Science Hall Rauch Planetarium

Free (registration required) | Times vary

This is a celebration of the extensive impact women have had in space exploration. Films screened include “Hidden Figures” on March 22 and “Women in Space” and “Sisters of the Sun” on March 23, with a discussion/Q&A following the March 23 screenings. Then, on March 24, Sophia Mitchell, an aerospace engineer, will give a talk titled “Shaping History: Women in Space Science. All events are free, but registration is required.

FRIDAY

‘Ratf**cked’ by David Daley

Carmichael’s Bookstore (Frankfort Avenue)

Free | 7 p.m.

Join David Daley, author of the best-seller “Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count,” as he talks about many ways in which gerrymandering is negatively affecting the country. Daley is the former editor-in-chief of Salon.com, and spent five years as the lifestyles manager at Courier Journal.

GRLwood, The Delighters, Karen Meat, Dubb Nubb, The Delighters

Mag Bar

Free | 8 p.m.-midnight

Get hyped at this rock show with pop-rock band Karen Meat, singer-songwriter Dubb Nubb, scream pop band GRLwood and rock band The Delighters.